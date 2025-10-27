XEROX Having Evolved Into a Leading MPS Provider Sees a Humongous Business Opportunity in the Indian Market for Themselves and also for the Partners

- Advertisement -

Xerox is a global leader in providing world class client-centric and digitally-driven printing solutions and MPS (Managed Print Services or Solutions) for the enterprises, SMBs, SOHOs and also to jobbers. In an interaction with NCN, Mr. Vikas Guglani, Head – Product Marketing (India & South Asia), Xerox India Limited, shares how Xerox is actively providing MPS services in addition to providing printing devices and why MPS is evolving into an active area that offers humongous opportunity for the OEMs and the third-party providers.

Please brief about Xerox’s MPS initiatives and what made Xerox to actively involve in providing MPS?

MPS has been a strategic focus area for Xerox, both globally and in India. Over the years, customers have been looking beyond hardware to solutions that improve productivity, reduce costs, enhance security, and enable digital transformation.

Xerox pioneered MPS more than two decades ago and continues to be recognized as a leader by independent industry analysts. Our MPS initiatives in India are built on this legacy – helping organizations optimize their print infrastructure, drive paper-to-digital workflows, ensure data security, and support sustainability goals through reduced energy consumption and wastage.

The reason Xerox actively invested in MPS is because customer needs have evolved. Organizations were seeking partners who could move beyond selling devices and instead deliver measurable business outcomes. MPS allows us to engage with customers more strategically aligning technology, analytics, and services to their business objectives. For Indian enterprises, where efficiency, compliance, and scalability are critical, Xerox MPS has become a strong differentiator and value driver.

How the paperless office trend is going to affect the printing industry in India?

Paperless office trend is real, but it’s more about evolving the role of print rather than eliminating it. In India, while digital adoption is accelerating, paper usage continues to remain relevant in areas like government, BFSI, healthcare, education, and legal, where compliance, records, and trust still demand physical documentation.

That said, the overall industry is shifting from volumes to value. Print is no longer just about pages – it’s about security, workflow integration, analytics, and sustainability. Organizations want fewer but smarter devices that integrate seamlessly with their digital ecosystem.

For Xerox, this trend is an opportunity. Our focus is not just on print hardware but on Managed Print Services, cloud print, and digitization solutions that help customers transition from paper-heavy processes to digital workflows at their own pace. So, while page volumes may gradually decline, the demand for intelligent, secure, and connected print solutions is only going to increase.

What security features do you offer?

Security is critical to every business, and we take it seriously at Xerox. We equip printers and multifunction printers (MFPs) with several secure print features to protect an organization’s most sensitive data. Our software and apps ensure digital data is safeguarded as you share it via the cloud and mobile devices. We offer security at three levels: device level security, data level security, and document level security to ensure print environment is safe from every aspect. Companies want to control the access to their devices, they do not want unintended persons access the sensitive and confidential information internally and they do not want their critical company data to go out of the organization by mistake or otherwise. Our security and privacy capabilities and the compliance procedures are aimed at providing the highest level of security to the organizations.

What is the future of MPS?

Xerox devices are designed as secure network endpoints. We offer multi-layered protection including user authentication, data encryption, secure print release, and integration with McAfee® and Cisco® technologies. This ensures documents, data, and devices remain protected while meeting compliance and cybersecurity needs.

What is your take about the 2nd NCN PrintTech Summit 2025?

The 2nd NCN PrintTech Summit 2025 event has been organized very well. This is an excellent and effective platform where representatives from OEMs help partners understand the latest technology and market trends in the printing and MPS industry, new solutions that are trending in the market, discuss different value propositions and customer issues to realign their business strategies.

