XElectron Unveils PocketBeam Portable Smart Projector with Built-in Battery for Cable-Free Viewing

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XElectron, one of India’s fastest-growing homegrown consumer electronics and smart home technology brands, has launched the XElectron PocketBeam Portable Smart Projector, designed for flexible, on-the-go viewing. The projector comes with a built-in 3200mAh battery offering over two hours of playback, eliminating the need for constant power access. Priced at ₹9,990, the PocketBeam portable smart projector is available on the brand’s official website and leading e-commerce platforms, including Amazon.

PocketBeam combines a compact form factor with smart, everyday functionality. Weighing 0.6 kg, the projector supports a native 720P HD resolution with decoding support for 1080P content. It features a high-brightness LED light source rated up to 6000 lumens with a functional life of up to 40,000 hours. It also includes features like Auto Keystone Correction and Remote Focus, along with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and wireless screen mirroring support. Running on an Android 13-based system with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage, the device allows users to access popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube directly.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Gagan Sharma, Managing Director of XElectron said, “With the PocketBeam Projector, we are looking at how consumers today want to experience content beyond traditional setups. Whether it’s streaming a live cricket match with friends, carrying your screen along on a trip, or setting up a quick movie night during family gatherings, portability becomes key. PocketBeam is designed to fit into these everyday moments, offering a simple, flexible viewing experience without the constraints of space or power.”

Features and Specifications

Portable Power and Design- The PocketBeam Projector is powered by a built-in 3200mAh battery, which allows for a projection time of more than two hours on a single charge. Weighing just 0.6 kg, the device is designed for easy portability. Its compact design also includes an inbuilt speaker, making it a complete entertainment solution on the go.

Display and Setup- The projector can scale up to a 150-inch screen size, delivering an immersive veiewing experience across environments. It features Auto Keystone Correction, which digitally adjusts the image shape and remote focus, allowing users to sharpen the picture using the included remote control rather than manual lens adjustments.

Smart Connectivity – Running on an Android 13-based interface, the PockedBeam supports a wide range of OTT apps natively. For users who prefer to stream from their personal devices, the projector includes Miracast and Airplay support for wireless screen mirroring from Android and iOS smartphones. Physical inputs and wireless Bluetooth 5.0 provide additional options for connecting gaming consoles, laptops, or external soundbars.

Pricing and Availability

The XElectron PocketBeam Portable Smart Projector is available at a price of ₹9,990 on the brand’s official website and leading e-commerce platforms, including Amazon. The product comes with a one-year warranty.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / XElectron

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