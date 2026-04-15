XElectron Unveils Luminex Smart Projector with Whale OS with Official Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube Certification and 180° Rotatable Design

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XElectron, one of India’s fastest-growing homegrown consumer electronics and smart home technology brands, has announced the launch of the XElectron Luminex Smart Projector, a smart Full HD projector designed for a premium, hassle-free home cinema experience. Bringing together Native 1080p resolution, official Whale OS for certified Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, Youtube streaming, and a unique 180° rotatable design, the Luminex is priced at ₹14,990. The projector is available for purchase on Amazon India, Flipkart and the brand’s official website, offering consumers a versatile and high-performance theatre setup.

The Luminex Projector is designed to adapt to any space, featuring a rotatable body that allows for seamless projection on walls or ceilings. By integrating Official Whale OS, the projector provides high-speed, certified access to top OTT platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, YouTube, and Jio Hotstar, ensuring a smooth, lag-free streaming experience without the need for external devices.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Gagan Sharma, Managing Director, XElectron said, “With the launch of the Luminex Smart Projector, we are merging high-end software certification with hardware flexibility. Having official Whale OS ensures our users get the best streaming quality, while the 180-degree rotatable design allows for a truly personalized viewing setup. Our aim is to deliver a complete, smart entertainment hub that fits perfectly into the modern Indian home at an accessible price point.”

Features and Specifications

Smart Cinematic Display and Design- The Luminex Smart Projector delivers Native Full HD (1080p) resolution with 4K decoding support, producing sharp and vibrant visuals. Capable of scaling up to a 250-inch screen size, it transforms any room into a private theatre. The projector’s standout 180° rotatable design enables users to easily adjust the projection angle, making it ideal for everything from standard wall viewing to lying down and watching movies on the ceiling.

Official Whale OS & Built-in OTT– Running on Whale OS, the projector comes with all Official Certified OTT Apps, a rarity in its segment. This allows users to stream their favorite content in high definition directly through the built-in apps, which also include Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Zee5, SonyLIV and Jio Hotstar, eliminating the need for additional streaming sticks.

Easy Setup with Auto Adjust Features- To simplify the user experience, the Luminex comes equipped with Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, Auto Screen Alignment and Auto obstacle avoidance for screen alignment.

Advanced Connectivity and Sound– The projector features Dual-Band Wi-Fi for stable screen mirroring via Airplay and Miracast. With Bluetooth 5.2, users can enjoy low-latency audio through external speakers or headphones. The device is powered by a 60W LED with a light source life of up to 50,000 hours, ensuring years of maintenance-free entertainment. Physical inputs like HDMI and USB provide further compatibility with gaming consoles and laptops.

Pricing and Availability

The XElectron Luminex Smart Projector is priced at ₹14,990 and is available in India through Amazon, Flipkart and XElectron’s official website. The product comes with a one-year warranty.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / XElectron

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