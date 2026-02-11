XElectron Unveils iProjector 3 Plus – India’s Brightest Google TV LED Projector with 2000 ANSI Lumens

- Advertisement -

XElectron, one of India’s fastest-growing homegrown consumer electronics and smart home technology brands, has announced the launch of iProjector 3 Plus, a smart Full HD projector designed to deliver a large-screen, immersive viewing experience at home. Bringing together Native 1080p resolution with 4K support, official Google TV, automatic screen adjustment features and built-in Bass speakers, the iProjector 3 Plus is priced at₹27,990. The projector will be available for purchase on Amazon India, Flipkart and select retail partners, offering consumers a powerful and professional-grade theatre setup for their homes.

The iProjector 3 Plus is designed to be the centrepiece of modern living rooms, providing a sprawling, immersive canvas that brings movies, gaming, and live sports to life with unmatched scale. By integrating Official Google TV, the projector provides high-speed access to all certified OTT platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar and many more, ensuring a smooth, lag-free streaming experience straight out of the box.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Gagan Sharma, Managing Director, XElectron said, “With the launch of the iProjector 3 Plus, we are solving the two biggest hurdles in home projection: brightness and durability. At 25000 Lumens (2000 ANSI), users can enjoy a cinematic experience without needing a completely dark room. We have paired this with a fully enclosed optical engine to ensure long-term, dust-free and maintenance-free performance. Our aim is to deliver features that genuinely add value, at a price point that works for Indian consumers.”

Smart Projection Built for Everyday Indian Viewing

The iProjector 3 Plus builds on XElectron’s growing smart projection portfolio and is designed for users who want high-quality visuals without complicated setup or additional streaming devices. With Native Full HD (1080p) resolution and 4K support, the projector delivers sharp visuals suitable for live sports, movies, series and gaming.

Running on official Google TV, the projector offers direct access to popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube, eliminating the need for external dongles or set-top boxes. This makes it ideal for living rooms, bedrooms and flexible home setups where ease of use is a priority.

Easy Setup with Auto Adjust Features

To simplify daily use, the iProjector 3 Plus comes equipped with Auto focus, Auto keystone correction, Auto screen fit and Obstacle avoidance. These features automatically adjust the picture to deliver a properly aligned and framed image, even when the projector is moved or placed in different rooms.

With a brightness rating of 25000 Lumens (2000 ANSI), the projector performs well in typical home lighting conditions, allowing viewers to enjoy matches and movies without needing a fully dark room.

Sound and Connectivity Designed for Comfort

The iProjector 3 Plus features built-in 20W speakers, delivering clear and sufficiently loud audio for everyday viewing without the immediate need for external speakers. For users who prefer additional audio setups, the projector supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

It also includes Wi-Fi 6, ensuring smoother streaming, faster connectivity and better performance across apps. Multiple connectivity options including HDMI, USB, LAN make it compatible with gaming consoles, laptops and other media devices.

Pricing and Availability

The XElectron iProjector 3 Plus is priced ₹27,990 and will be available in India through Amazon, Flipkart and select retail partners. The projector comes with a one-year warranty and XElectron’s nationwide after-sales support.

