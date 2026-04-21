Xebia Powers Scalable Enterprise AI With NVIDIA, and Anthropic

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Xebia, a global AI-first, digital transformation, and engineering partner, announced strategic partnerships with NVIDIA, and Anthropic reinforcing its commitment to advancing enterprises from isolated AI experiments to scalable, production‑grade execution through a tightly integrated ecosystem of infrastructure, enterprise‑ready models, and disciplined engineering that delivers measurable results.

This approach is further anchored in Xebia’s focus on sovereign and responsible AI, enabling enterprises to retain control over their data, ensure regulatory compliance, and operationalize AI within secure, governed environments.

Through its collaboration with NVIDIA, Xebia enables production-grade AI by combining high-performance compute with NVIDIA’s AI software stack, including NIM microservices and AI Blueprints. This allows enterprises to deploy secure, cloud-agnostic AI systems with built-in observability and lifecycle management, ensuring reliability at scale across hybrid environments. Additionally, this collaboration supports sovereign AI architectures, giving organizations flexibility to deploy AI workloads across geographies while maintaining data residency and compliance requirements

At the application layer, Xebia has launched a Claude-powered enterprise GenAI ecosystem in collaboration with Anthropic. As an authorized reseller of Claude, Xebia enables organizations to deploy advanced generative AI solutions supported by governance frameworks, accelerators, and industry-specific use cases. The ecosystem incorporates guardrails, ethical AI practices, and robust governance to ensure safe and transparent deployment of generative AI across enterprise functions. Early implementations demonstrate significant impact, including up to 50–70% reduction in time-to-insight, 5x faster underwriting processes in insurance, and real-time enterprise knowledge systems that reduce decision-making cycles from hours to seconds.

“AI is no longer about having access to the latest models, it’s about what you do with them. The real challenge, and opportunity, lies in turning potential into production in a way that is secure, governed, and outcome‑focused,” said Mr. Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia. “By working closely with NVIDIA, and Anthropic, we’re helping organizations move from promising experiments to engineered intelligence that delivers lasting value at scale.”

With a global team of 4,500+ professionals and over 1.3 million people trained through its Academy, Xebia pairs engineering excellence with practical AI to help enterprises build what works at scale.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Xebia

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