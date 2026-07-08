WZATCO Unveils Legend GT and Blaze Max Smart Projectors, Expanding Its Premium Home Entertainment Portfolio

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WZATCO has announced the launch of two new smart projectors, the flagship WZATCO Legend GT and the feature-rich WZATCO Blaze Max. Designed as compelling alternatives to expensive large-format televisions, both projectors combine official Google TV, intelligent automation, and advanced projection technology to deliver an immersive big-screen entertainment experience for modern households.

The projectors are available through the official WZATCO website and Amazon India. As part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, the WZATCO Blaze Max is available at an introductory price of ₹24,990, while the WZATCO Legend GT is available at ₹30,990.

With consumers increasingly embracing OTT platforms, live sports, gaming, and family entertainment on larger displays, WZATCO aims to make premium home theatre technology more accessible without the high cost associated with ultra-large televisions.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Komaldeep Sodhi, Founder and CEO of WZATCO said, “Home entertainment is evolving rapidly, and consumers today expect more than just a larger screen. They want an experience that is immersive, intelligent, and effortless. With the launch of the Legend GT and Blaze Max, we are expanding our portfolio to serve both premium home theatre enthusiasts and everyday families looking for a smarter way to enjoy movies, sports, gaming, and streaming. By combining official Google TV, intelligent automation, and advanced projection technology, we continue our mission of making big-screen entertainment more accessible.”

Both projectors are powered by the official Google TV platform, offering personalized content recommendations, built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, Google Quick Setup, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. Together, these features provide seamless access to popular streaming platforms, effortless voice control, fast wireless connectivity, and quick installation without the need for additional streaming devices.

Positioned as WZATCO’s flagship projector, the Legend GT is engineered for users seeking a premium home cinema experience. It features 2500 ANSI Lumens brightness, supports projection sizes of up to 250 inches, and delivers immersive audio through 20W dual stereo speakers. Intelligent Auto Focus, Automatic Keystone Correction, and Auto Screen Fit simplify installation by automatically optimizing image sharpness, alignment, and screen size. The projector also incorporates a premium Sealed Optical Engine that protects critical optical components from dust, helping maintain long-term image quality and reliability.

The Blaze Max has been designed for consumers seeking a smart, hassle-free entertainment solution. Along with official Google TV, it features dedicated shortcut buttons for Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Disney+, built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, Auto Focus, Keystone Correction, multiple Picture and Sound Modes, and connectivity options including HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm audio output. A practical removable side cover also allows users to easily clean accumulated dust, reducing maintenance while helping preserve picture quality over time.

Both projectors are designed to eliminate the complexity traditionally associated with projector installation. Intelligent automation enables quick setup with automatic focus and image alignment, allowing users to start watching within seconds whether the projector is placed on a table or ceiling-mounted.

With the launch of the Legend GT and Blaze Max, WZATCO continues to strengthen its smart projector portfolio, offering consumers feature-rich, large-screen entertainment solutions that combine convenience, performance, and value.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / WZATCO

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