WZATCO Reports Surge in Big-Screen Viewing as IPL Season Approaches

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With the Indian Premier League season fast approaching, WZATCO, India’s leading projector brand, is witnessing a significant rise in demand for its projector range, as more consumers prepare to upgrade their at-home match viewing experience.

WZATCO reports a noticeable spike in interest and early purchases across its Yuva, Infinity, and Horizon models in the weeks leading up to the IPL. This surge reflects a broader shift in how Indian consumers are getting ready to watch live sports, moving beyond traditional TV screens toward larger, more immersive and social viewing formats.

“IPL has always been a shared experience, and we’re seeing that excitement build even before the first match,” said Mr. Komaldeep Sodhi, the Founder and CEO of WZATCO. “Consumers are planning ahead, setting up bigger screens at home to recreate a stadium-like atmosphere with friends and family.”

Key Trends Observed Ahead of IPL:

• Rise of Pre-Season Upgrades: Consumers are increasingly investing in big-screen setups in advance, ensuring they are match-ready from day one of the tournament.

• Growth of Home Watch Parties: There is a clear rise in planned group screenings across living rooms, terraces, and residential societies, driving demand for portable and large-format viewing solutions.

•Tiered Adoption Across Segments:

– Entry-level users are opting for budget-friendly models like Yuva Vibe

– Mid-segment buyers are upgrading to Yuva Infinity for enhanced performance

– Premium users are choosing Yuva Horizon for a more cinematic sports experience

• Expansion Beyond Metros: While metro cities remain key markets, demand is growing steadily in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, highlighting wider adoption of projector-based entertainment.

Industry observers note that events like the IPL continue to play a crucial role in influencing consumer electronics purchases, particularly in categories linked to shared entertainment.

WZATCO expects this momentum to accelerate further once the tournament begins, with peak demand likely during high-profile matches and weekend fixtures.

WZATCO Yuva Vibe is a Native 1080P, Netflix-Certified smart projector featuring a 180° rotatable stand, AI-powered image correction, and integrated ChatGPT voice control, designed to turn any room (or ceiling) into a cinema.

WZATCO Yuva Infinity, a cutting-edge Official Google TV projector engineered to unlock endless home entertainment. Designed to transform every room into a smart mini theatre, Yuva Infinity boasts 1200 ANSI Lumens ultra-brightness with auto focus mechanism and a revolutionary 180-degree rotatable stand for utmost ease.

WZATCO Yuva Horizon, a next-generation smart projector designed to bring a cinema-like experience to living rooms, bedrooms, and on-the-go entertainment spaces. With built-in smart features, premium sound, and automatic setup capabilities, the Yuva Horizon sets a new benchmark for the home projector category. Featuring 1500 ANSI lumens brightness and native 1080p Full HD resolution (with 4K input support), the visuals stay sharp and vibrant even in moderately lit rooms.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / WZATCO

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