WZATCO launches Yuva Vibe and Yuva Blaze Plus smart projectors in India, starting at ₹13,790

WZATCO, a leading name in India’s home entertainment segment, has introduced its latest smart projectors, the Yuva Vibe and the Yuva Blaze Plus aimed at transforming everyday spaces into immersive viewing environments. With over 10,000 homes and businesses across India already trusting WZATCO for premium projection solutions, the brand continues to pioneer the home‐cinema experience with advanced features and user-friendly design.

The WZATCO Yuva Vibe, priced at ₹13,790, delivers native 1080p resolution with support for 4K HDR content and an impressive 14,000 lumens of brightness, ensuring sharp and vibrant visuals even in well-lit living spaces. The WZATCO Yuva Blaze Plus ₹17,990 enhances flexibility with a 270° rotatable form factor suitable for ceiling or table mounting, an Auto 4D keystone, and Android 13 OS with live-TV support, offering a versatile all-in-one smart projector solution for modern homes.

Key features of Yuva Vibes are following-

Netflix Certified,

HDMI ARC,

Fully Automatic,

Throw Ratio 1.2:1,

5 Watt HiFi Speakers,

ChatGPT Integrated

Key Features of Yuva Blaze Plus are following-

Netflix Certified,

No TV Stick Needed

1000 ANSI Lumens Ultra Bright

Dust Proof Sealed Engine,

HDMI ARC (Dolby Atmos),

Fully Automatic, Throw Ratio 1.35:1,

Android TV OS 13.0 (1GB+8GB),

Voice Assistant

“Commenting on the new launches, Mr. Komaldeep Singh Sodhi, Founder, WZATCO said, “With these two products, we wanted to make premium home‑cinema technology accessible and simple for Indian consumers. The Yuva Vibe delivers spectacular visuals with next‑gen connectivity, while the Yuva Go Pro gives flexible installation and smart functionality in one sleek package. We believe cinema‑grade projection should no longer be confined to big screens—it should live in every living room, bedroom, or apartment.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / WZATCO

