Woxsen University and Lenovo Host India’s Top Gamers at Intel Gamer Days – Unique Fusion of Gaming and Tech in Education

- Advertisement -

Woxsen University hosted Intel Gamer Days (IGD) with Lenovo, a premier gaming event for students, gaming enthusiasts, and tech aficionados. The event provided hands-on experience with the latest gaming technology and offered participants a platform to showcase their gaming talents and gain a deeper understanding of the gaming industry. This was a one-of-its-kind initiative in the country, promoting the fusion of gaming and technology in education and fostering a robust gaming and tech culture in India.

Notably, Intel Gamer Days 2024 marked Intel’s first collaboration with a leading educational institution in India, namely Woxsen University, to host it on a university campus. Utopia Esports, the exclusive Esports Club at Woxsen University, organized this event in collaboration with the institution’s esteemed partner and club sponsor, TEC – The Esports Club a global esports entertainment company. The event provided students with the opportunity to interact directly with experts from Intel and Lenovo, learn from them, connect with industry professionals and peers, and develop their skills. The event offered immersive experience zones, competitive tournaments, and interactions with industry experts.

Intel Gamer Days saw the participation of over 1,800 students from across the country. Participants came from various states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh, demonstrating strong engagement in the event. Popular YouTubers from Hyderabad, Sahara YT and Hi5 GAMER, who have a significant fanbase, were also present, interacting with the participants.

Promoting the spirit of competitive gaming, Intel Gamer Days 2024 featured a Main Stage Event—a grand Valorant (5v5) tournament with a prize pool of ₹2 lakhs. The qualifiers were held online, where players from all over India signed up, and qualifying teams participated in best-of-three matches. The top two teams then battled in an offline LAN event. Out of the 38 teams, each comprising 5 members, Team Amigos Esports emerged as the winners, while Team Gang Gang was declared the runners-up.

Team Amigos Esports included Aarav Sehrawat, Aditya Singh Rathore, Aryan Deshmukh, Dhruvansh Choudhary, Parthiv Reddy, Rakshith Rao, and Angad Singh. Their impressive performance earned them the top spot in this competitive event. The runners-up team, Gang Gang, consisted of Chogyal Bhutia, Karan Sharma, Pratulya Manoj Shah, Shahul Hameed, and Kishna Dang.

Additionally, mini tournaments for EAFC 24 and Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1), each featuring a prize pool of ₹30,000, were also organized, providing a great opportunity for students to showcase their skills and compete at a higher level.

Dr. R. V. R. Krishna Chalam, Vice Chancellor of Woxsen University

Expressing his enthusiasm for the integration of gaming and technology in education, Dr. R. V. R. Krishna Chalam, Vice Chancellor of Woxsen University shared, “It’s inspiring to witness how gaming is influencing the future of technology and creativity. Woxsen University is proud to host an event that bridges the gap between education and cutting-edge innovation.”



At Intel Gamer Days with Lenovo, participants experienced the latest gaming technology, including high-performance gaming laptops powered by Intel® Core™ processors, delivering smooth gameplay for AAA titles like Valorant, EAFC 24, and Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1). Highlights included ray tracing for lifelike visuals, AI-powered performance enhancements, high-refresh-rate displays for competitive gaming, 3D spatial audio for immersive sound, and advanced cooling solutions for sustained peak performance. These cutting-edge technologies offered participants a glimpse into the future of gaming while providing hands-on experience with the industry’s best.

Professor Kamalanarayanan K., Program Director of the Communication Design Department, School of Arts and Design, and event coordinator

Professor Kamalanarayanan K., Program Director of the Communication Design Department, School of Arts and Design, and event coordinator, shared that the event offered students invaluable exposure, enabling them to interact with the best in the field and broaden their understanding of both design and technology.



Intel Gamer Days 2024, hosted by Woxsen University, delivered a thrilling experience to participants, blending competitive gaming, community building, and innovation. The successful event showcased Woxsen University’s continuous efforts to provide its students with platforms that nurture creativity, strategic thinking, and technical skills, helping them understand how these abilities are applied in the fast-evolving gaming industry for a successful future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Woxsen University

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 188