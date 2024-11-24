Worldwide Tablet Shipments Grew 11% in Q3 2024 Ahead of the Holiday Season – Canalys

- Advertisement -

The worldwide tablet shipments increased by 11% year on year in Q3 2024, reaching 37.4 million units. This marks the third consecutive quarter of growth for the tablet market, driven by a resurgence in demand across both the consumer and commercial sectors. The tail-end of back-to-school seasonal demand, channel inventory buildup ahead of the holidays and an uptick in business IT spending all contributed to healthy performance for the tablet industry.



“Bundling offers and aggressive promotions across various markets have helped drive tablet shipments in a challenging spending environment,” said Ms. Himani Mukka, Research Manager, Canalys. “The third quarter of this year witnessed a buildup of inventory in the retail channel in anticipation of the holiday season, in which discounting began early. Whether for Black Friday or Cyber Monday in Western markets or the Singles’ Day shopping festival in China, vendors have been gearing up for the shopping spree with new product launches aimed at enticing users to upgrade older tablets. Even in markets where factors like inflation have weakened consumer demand, business demand has picked up, leading to device refreshes as well as new deployments of tablets in commercial scenarios. Industry verticals like education, healthcare and retail are notable examples of renewed investments in tablets to drive digital transformation efforts. While the overall market growth has remained modest, recent performance indicates a healthy outlook for the role of tablets across different end-user segments.”

The overall tablet market grew by 11% year on year in Q3 2024, following a significant 18% growth in the previous quarter. In Q3 2024, Apple maintained its leading position in the tablet market with 36% market share and 13.6 million tablets shipped. Apple is enhancing its market competitiveness with the launch of the latest iPad mini, which brings Apple Intelligence features to the full iPad lineup, improving the user experience. Samsung secured the second spot, shipping 6.9 million units and achieving a 12% year-on-year growth. Chinese tech giants Lenovo, Xiaomi and Huawei rounded out the top five. Lenovo experienced 14% growth, while Xiaomi emerged as the fastest-growing vendor with a 58% increase. Huawei shipped 2.9 million units, achieving a 29% growth.

