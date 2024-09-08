Worldwide Security Appliance Revenues Showed Little Year-Over-Year Growth in Q2 2024, but Grew 5% Compared to Q1 2024, According to IDC

- Advertisement -

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker, total market revenue in the global security appliance market grew 0.5% year over year in the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24) to $4.2 billion, an increase of $20 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. Security appliance shipments reached 1 million units in 2Q24, a year-over-year decline of 4.3%.

IDC completed an update to its security appliances taxonomy and applied these changes during the first quarter of 2023, resizing the market by removing revenues associated with software or services that don’t qualify for reporting in this hardware market view. IDC’s Security Appliance Tracker now includes new figures for Vendor Revenue (new hardware revenue) and Renewals/Firmware update revenue, which are then combined to form the “Total Market Revenue” figure that IDC uses to calculate market share.

“The growing inclusion of AI capabilities on top of Network Security products like Firewall/UTM will improve the performance of such devices when protecting different environments from continuously evolving advanced threats. In addition, the increased throughput and improved energy efficiency will ensure that Security Appliances will continue to play a critical role in cybersecurity strategies,” said Mr. Carlo Dávila, research manager, Enterprise Trackers at IDC.

Regional Highlights

From a geographic perspective, Canada and Japan were the most dynamic regions in the Security Appliances Market during the second quarter of 2024 with year-over-year growth of 15.4% and 10.3% respectively, offsetting the declines in Latin America (-10.7%) and Middle East & Africa (-17.6%).

IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker provides the total market size and vendor share, along with a five-year forecast, for the following technology categories (content management, IDP, traditional firewall, unified threat management, and VPN) and products (messaging security, web security, IDS, IPS, traditional firewall, unified threat management and SSL VPN). Geographic coverage includes nine regions and 48 countries. Measurements for this tracker are in units, vendor revenue, and value.

