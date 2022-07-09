Worldwide PC Shipments to Decline 9.5% in 2022

- Advertisement -

Worldwide PC shipments are on pace to decline 9.5% in 2022. The PC market is expected to experience the steepest decline of all device segments this year.

“A perfect storm of geopolitics upheaval, high inflation, currency fluctuations and supply chain disruptions have lowered business and consumer demand for devices across the world and is set to impact the PC market the hardest in 2022,” said Ranjit Atwal, senior director analyst at Gartner. “Consumer PC demand is on pace to decline 13.1% in 2022 and will plummet much faster than business PC demand, which is expected to decline 7.2% year over year.”

From a regional perspective, the EMEA PC market is forecast to record a 14% decline in 2022, driven by lack of consumer PC demand. The Russian Invasion of Ukraine, price increases and unavailability of products due to of lockdowns in China are significantly impacting consumer demand in the region.

Overall, global shipments of total devices (PCs, tablets and mobile phones) are on pace to decline 7.6% in 2022, with Greater China and Eastern Europe including Eurasia recording double-digit declines

Worldwide Shipments Forecast by Device Type, 2021-2022 (Million of Units)

Device Type 2021 Shipments 2021 Growth (%) 2022 Shipments 2022 Growth (%) PC 342 11.0 310 -9.5 Tablet 156 -0.8 142 -9.0