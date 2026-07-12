Worldwide PC market declined 4% in 2Q26 amid mounting supply pressure – Omdia

- Advertisement -





Global shipments of desktops, notebooks, and workstations in 2Q26 declined 3.6% year-over-year to 65.7 million units according to the latest research from Omdia. Shipments of desktops (including desktop workstations) hit 13.9 million, falling 1.3% annually, while notebook (including mobile workstations) shipments landed at 51.7 million units, representing a 4.2% decline.

“The sharp increase in memory and storage prices during the first quarter of the year had a significant impact on product pricing in the second quarter,” said Mr. Ben Yeh, Principal Analyst at Omdia. “It also prompted consumers and IT decision makers to bring forward their PC purchases to mitigate the risk of further price increases. Although sales volumes were maintained at a stable level, the risk of a subsequent downturn remains.”

Apple’s recent decision to raise prices across MacBooks has become one of the key focal points in the market. However, other PC vendors began increasing prices as early as the end of 4Q25 and have continued to adjust them quarter over quarter. Across comparable product lines, prices have risen by about 20% to 40% compared with the same period last year.

Mr. Ishan Dutt, Research Director at Omdia

“After the pull-forward activity seen in the first half of the year, signals are now pointing to a period of delayed demand as the true impact of the supply crunch sinks in,” said Mr. Ishan Dutt, Research Director at Omdia. “More than half of the B2B channel partners polled in Omdia’s June survey responded that their customers are putting off hardware refresh plans until the market stabilizes, with a further 6% indicating that outright cancellations were likely. In the coming months, as the market approaches the one-year mark from the October 2025 Windows 10 EOS deadline, a significant portion of commercial fleets will remain in need of upgrades.”

Although the pace of memory and storage cost increases is forecast to ease significantly in 2H26, PC selling prices will continue to reflect the upstream component inflation from 2Q26. Omdia’s research indicates that neither memory nor storage prices are projected to reverse within this year. In addition, other components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) and printed circuit boards (PCBs) are also becoming more expensive. As a result, PC vendors are expected to continue passing the burden of heavy cost pressure on to customers, which will dampen demand in the second half of the year.

Lenovo retained the top position, shipping 16.6 million units and maintaining a 25% market share despite a modest 2% decline in shipments. HP ranked second with 13.0 million units shipped, as volumes declined 9% year over year. Dell held third place, demonstrating resilience in a supply-constrained environment by shipping 9.3 million units and capturing a 14% market share. Apple recorded the strongest growth among the top vendors, shipping 7.3 million units, driven by the launch of the MacBook Neo and healthy underlying demand. The company gained 2 percentage points of market share compared with 2Q25. Asus rounded out the top five with 5.0 million units shipped, delivering a broadly flat performance year over year.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Omdia

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 119