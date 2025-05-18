Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Shipments Increased 3.1% Year Over Year in The Fourth Quarter of 2024 – IDC

- Advertisement -

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the global Hardcopy Peripherals (HCP) market experienced a 3.1% year-over-year (YoY) growth, with nearly 22 million units shipped. This marks the second consecutive quarter of positive YoY growth, as reported by the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

The fourth quarter of 2024 showed varied regional outcomes. Five out of nine regional markets recorded positive YoY growth, including Western Europe (10.5%), Asia Pacific (excluding Japan and PRC) (5.4%), Latin America (29.5%), the Middle East & Africa (4.3%), and Canada (10.6%). These increases were attributed to improved economic conditions in certain regions and attractive promotions from key vendors.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q4 2024 (based on unit shipments) Companies 4Q24 Unit Shipments 4Q24 Market Share 4Q23 Unit Shipments 4Q23 Market Share 4Q24/4Q23 Growth 1. HP Inc. 7,502,356 34.2% 7,055,552 33.2% +6.3% 2. Epson 4,944,913 22.5% 4,693,384 22.1% +5.4% 3. Canon Group 4,466,240 20.4% 4,505,969 21.2% -0.9% 4. Brother 2,146,550 9.8% 2,011,944 9.5% +6.7% 5. Pantum 639,777 2.9% 557,970 2.6% +14.7% Others 2,245,449 10.2% 2,457,984 11.5% -8.6% Total 21,945,285 100.0% 21,282,803 100.0% +3.1% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, February 6, 2025

