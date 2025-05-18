Sunday, May 18, 2025
Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Shipments Increased 3.1% Year Over Year in The Fourth Quarter of 2024 – IDC

By NCN News Network
In the fourth quarter of 2024, the global Hardcopy Peripherals (HCP) market experienced a 3.1% year-over-year (YoY) growth, with nearly 22 million units shipped. This marks the second consecutive quarter of positive YoY growth, as reported by the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

The fourth quarter of 2024 showed varied regional outcomes. Five out of nine regional markets recorded positive YoY growth, including Western Europe (10.5%), Asia Pacific (excluding Japan and PRC) (5.4%), Latin America (29.5%), the Middle East & Africa (4.3%), and Canada (10.6%). These increases were attributed to improved economic conditions in certain regions and attractive promotions from key vendors.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q4 2024 (based on unit shipments)
Companies4Q24 Unit Shipments4Q24 Market Share4Q23 Unit Shipments4Q23 Market Share4Q24/4Q23 Growth
1. HP Inc.7,502,35634.2%7,055,55233.2%+6.3%
2. Epson4,944,91322.5%4,693,38422.1%+5.4%
3. Canon Group4,466,24020.4%4,505,96921.2%-0.9%
4. Brother2,146,5509.8%2,011,9449.5%+6.7%
5. Pantum639,7772.9%557,9702.6%+14.7%
Others2,245,44910.2%2,457,98411.5%-8.6%
Total21,945,285100.0%21,282,803100.0%+3.1%
Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, February 6, 2025

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / IDC

