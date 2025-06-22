Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Shipments Increased 2.7% Year-over-Year in the Q1 2025, according to IDC

- Advertisement -

The global HCP market grew year-over-year (YoY) for the third consecutive quarter in Q1 2025, recording a 2.7% growth to approximately 19.4 million units shipped. Shipment value, on the other hand, saw a YoY decrease of -3.2% to roughly $9.0 billion, according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

Western Europe, one of the top three regions, increased +10.1% YoY while the US and PRC experienced YoY declines of -3.9 and -8.9%, respectively. Positive gain in Western Europe was driven by driven by the rise in color inkjet multifunction printers (MFPs) with ink tank systems. As sustainability rises as a key priority for consumers and businesses alike, ink tank printers are gaining prominence by minimizing waste through refillable ink systems.

Notable highlights from Q1 2025 include:

Ink tank devices recorded their fourth consecutive quarter of global YoY growth, highlighting sustained market momentum. This trend was consistent across all regions except the United States and Japan, where adoption remains limited due to factors such as a stronger preference for laser and cartridge-based systems, slower channel transition, and entrenched consumer habits that favor traditional printing technologies.

All top five vendors showed YoY increases, ranging from +1.3% to 14.0%. Much of the growth was driven by the rising popularity of ink tank devices, which offer cost efficiency and sustainability advantages. Vendors are actively promoting these systems by highlighting their reduced need for frequent ink refills. Although consumers face a higher initial purchase price, they benefit from significantly lower long-term ink costs.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q1 2025 (based on unit shipments) Companies 1Q25 Unit Shipments 1Q25 Market Share 1Q24 Unit Shipments 1Q24 Market Share 2Q24/2Q23 Growth 1. HP Inc. 6,659,199 34.4% 6,570,547 34.9% +1.3% 2. Epson 4,199,429 21.7% 4,111,084 21.8% +2.1% 3. Canon Group 3,880,387 20.1% 3,593,887 19.1% +8.0% 4. Brother 1,823,352 9.4% 1,759,220 9.3% +3.6% 5. Pantum 605,636 3.1% 531,242 2.8% +14.0% Others 2,181,030 11.3% 2,267,727 12.0% -3.8% Total 19,349,033 100.0% 18,833,707 100.0% +2.7% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, May 8, 2025

