World Youth Skills Day: Quotes from industry leaders

Across the country, the technology and manufacturing sector has been growing at an unprecedented rate. With an influx of new-age technologies coming into the limelight and driving this growth, it has presented today’s workforce with a huge opportunity to grow in tandem.

On World Youth Skills Day on 15th July, here’s what leaders from across the technology and manufacturing sector have to say.

“India’s large youth population provides us with a significant demographic advantage. However, to truly leverage the immense potential and talent of our young people, we need to empower them with the skills they need to thrive in an ever-evolving global business landscape.

At Goldmedal, we believe there is an urgent need for the manufacturing sector to proactively invest in upskilling initiatives. Through our unwavering commitment to training and development, it is our endeavour to build a highly skilled workforce that is capable of driving innovation and contributing to the growth of our industry.

This World Youth Skills Day, we reaffirm our pledge to inspire, mentor and nurture the next generation of skilled professionals, who will lead us towards a more successful, and sustainable, future.”

Kishan Jain, Director at Goldmedal Electricals

“With the world’s largest population base, our nation has tremendous potential to become an innovative economic powerhouse. Harnessing the benefits of our demographic dividend however requires us to invest in equipping young people with the skills they need to excel in a dynamic global business environment.

At Syska, we believe in the importance of a structured approach to developing essential skill-sets in our youth. Working with corporate leaders, educational institutions, and skill development organizations, we have curated and financed upskilling programs that aim to align the interests and capabilities of young talent with the requirements of industry – helping them shatter any barriers they might face in their path to fulfilling employment. Our efforts in this regard extend beyond developing technical expertise, as we believe it is crucial to instil ethical values and nurture leadership qualities in our youth.

This World Youth Skills Day, we redouble our commitment to helping India develop a talented and formidable workforce that will drive our nation towards a brighter and more prosperous future.”

Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director at Syska

“Empowering young people with the skills they need to be successful professionals or entrepreneurs should be a global strategic priority, and World Youth Skills Day is a reminder of the need for each and every one of us to work towards this collective goal. The transition towards a more sustainable economic model, rapid technological advancements, and a dynamic labour market – all of these factors make it even more critical for our youth to be equipped with agile and adaptable skill-sets.

As a manufacturer of cutting-edge audio technology products, we at GOVO have a keen appreciation of the crucial role that young, skilled professionals and entrepreneurs will play, particularly in technology-intensive sectors like ours. Young people are the innovators and leaders of tomorrow, and we look forward to helping them achieve their full potential!”

Varun Poddar, Founder at GOVO

“World Youth Skills Day is an opportunity to recognize the strategic importance of empowering young people with the skills they need to build their careers, be it as employees or as entrepreneurs. The need for skill development is particularly critical in the context of the global community’s transition towards sustainable models of growth. Our youth will require skill-sets that are both agile and adaptable in order to survive, and thrive, in a world moving towards a greener and fairer economy, coupled with rapid technological advancements and shifting labour market dynamics.

At RR Parkon, we firmly believe in prioritizing skill development among the youth. It is a matter of great pride and fortune that our workforce boasts an average age of under 30 years. As we actively shape and cultivate our industry, we place equal emphasis on empowering individuals from all walks of life, whether they are engineers or operators. Our mission is to skill and empower the youth, enabling them to make valuable contributions to the society while enhancing their own income.”

Rajesh Kabra, MD, at RR Parkon

