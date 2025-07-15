World Youth Skills Day 2025 – Industry Leaders Unite to Empower Youth with Future-Ready Digital Skills

- Advertisement -

On World Youth Skills Day 2025, celebrated on 15th July, NCN proudly present powerful insights from industry leaders, highlighting the vital role of skill development, digital literacy, and youth empowerment in shaping a future-ready, inclusive, and innovation-driven India.

Mr. Sunil Sharma, Vice President – Sales, India and SAARC, Sophos

“World Youth Skills Day is a timely reminder of the urgent need to equip young people with the digital capabilities required to thrive in an evolving economy. With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and frequent, there is a critical shortage of skilled professionals who can safeguard our digital infrastructure. At Sophos, we believe that investing in cybersecurity education and digital literacy is not just beneficial, it’s essential.

Our mission goes beyond providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. We are deeply committed to building a pipeline of future-ready talent by partnering with stakeholders, enabling access to practical training, and fostering a culture of continuous learning.

One of the ways we do this is through initiatives like the Sophos Authorized Training Center (ATC) program which empowers select partners and training organizations to deliver official Sophos training and certification. Our focus is not just technical skills in areas like AI, machine learning, and threat detection, but also on cultivating analytical thinking and ethical responsibility.

Cybersecurity is no longer a niche, it is foundational to every sector, from healthcare to finance. By empowering youth with real-world knowledge and tools, we prepare them to take on tomorrow’s challenges today. The organizations that prioritize youth skilling today will shape the digitally secure world of tomorrow. At Sophos, we’re proud to play a role in enabling that transformation.”

Mr. Bensely Zachariah, Global Head of Human Resources, Fulcrum Digital

“With over 40% of the population under 25, India at the threshold of a colossal opportunity to leverage its demographic strength in the digital age. As AI, automation, and emerging technologies reshape industries, empowering youth with future-ready digital skills is no longer just a social imperative but an economic necessity. Yet, a large section of young Indians, particularly from tier 2/3 cities and marginalized communities, remains underserved and underprepared for this transformation.

This year’s theme, “Youth Empowerment through AI and Digital Skills,” underscores the urgency to build inclusive pathways for digital literacy and innovation. Public-private collaboration can drive real impact by integrating AI into school curricula, funding AI labs in rural institutions, and promoting initiatives like AI Olympiads, boot camps, hackathons, and digital apprenticeships. These interventions must be made accessible and scalable to ensure every young person has the opportunity to thrive in a tech-driven world.

At Fulcrum Digital, we are deeply committed to this vision. We actively support building an AI-first youth workforce through hands-on projects and internships for students in rural areas, mentorship programs, partnerships with NGOs to sponsor learners, and collaborations with academia to co-create open-source platforms that solve real-life local challenges. It’s time we enabled the youth not just to adapt to AI, but to lead it.”

Ms. Juveri Mukherjee, Global Head of HR, Aurionpro Solutions

“World Youth Skills Day resonates deeply with our mission at Aurionpro to nurture the talent that will shape the future of technology. As digital transformation accelerates across sectors, it is imperative to equip young minds with the capabilities needed to thrive in an AI-driven economy. This year’s theme, ‘Youth Empowerment through AI and Digital Skills,’ perfectly mirrors our vision.

At Aurionpro, we are enablers of this change. We are committed to creating immersive, hands-on learning experiences that bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application in critical areas like AI and financial technology. Our goal is to cultivate a generation of agile innovators who are both digitally fluent and future-ready.

Empowering youth is not the job of one institution but a collective responsibility across industry, academia, and government. Whether through structured learning programs or engaging platforms that foster strategic thinking and problem-solving, such as our recent chess tournament organized for young minds. By fostering digital literacy, encouraging continuous learning, and investing in skill-building ecosystems, we unlock new pathways to employment, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

On this day, we celebrate the boundless potential of our youth and reaffirm our commitment to transforming them into leaders of the digital age.”

Mr. Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services

“Home to one of the world’s largest pools of STEM graduates, India’s strength is now evolving into a digital edge. With over 25.5 lakh students graduating from the STEM field each year, the opportunity to build a future-ready, AI-enabled workforce has never been more promising. Of these, an estimated 30% are expected to take up roles directly linked to AI by the end of FY26, highlighting how AI is becoming core to India’s future of work strategy. Additionally, India is projected to require 1 million AI professionals by 2026, underscoring the urgency of this trend. As we mark 10 years of the Skill India Mission, we are witnessing its ripple effects right from urban campuses to small towns where youth are equipping themselves with practical, job-ready skills like – AI/ML Engineering, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Engineering.

There’s a clear shift from traditional learning to dynamic, AI-led skilling that prioritizes adaptability, innovation and real-world problem-solving. The good news is Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are emerging as new entrepreneurial potential, where young Indians are not just job seekers but also job creators, leveraging AI tools to launch businesses, solve local challenges and participate in the global economy.

To fully unlock this potential, we must double down on inclusive, accessible skilling models and invest in strong public-private partnerships. The journey from Skill India to a $10 trillion digital-first economy hinges on empowering every young Indian with the tools to lead and not just participate in the future of work.”

