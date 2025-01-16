World Vision Aims to Expand the Geonix’s Market Reach and Scope Significantly

- Advertisement -

World Vision, established in 2016, is a fast growing ICT Distributor and a key Partner of Geonix brand, a leading provider of digital storage products, ICT & gaming peripherals and more. Geonix is a rising star in the IT hardware sub-sector, and its partner base has been constantly burgeoning. Over time, World Vision has grown into a prominent IT hardware and peripherals distributor in India. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Arun Karnani, Partner, World Vision, highlights the journey of their company, their partnership with Geonix and their future expansion plans for the brand.

Please brief us about your business operations and reach.

Mr. Sunil Surana and I started World Vision as partners in 2016. We started modestly, but over time, we’ve grown significantly adding several brands and products to our portfolio. Our partnership with Geonix started in 2018 which has flourished significantly during the last 7 years. Geonix provides products with excellent quality and the brand has been very supportive to us and the brand’s presence in the market has grown steadily during the few years. In 2025, we will focus more on distributing Geonix’s recent and upcoming gaming products and other peripherals. Most of our clients come from Delhi-NCR and Eastern India regions. In the east, we are especially strong in Kolkata and Jharkhand. We also have some customers in other areas such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Guwahati, and Madhya Pradesh. We plan to expand our reach further in the coming years.

How is your partnership with Geonix progressing?

Owners of Geonix, the dynamic duo of Gaurav and Saurabh Jain, as well as their top executives Saurabh Dey and Nikhil Maheshwari, and the entire extended Geonix team, have always been very supportive towards us. Our close working relations and synergistic work process has led to very healthy business growth over the last few years. Their partnership is invaluable to us; they have become part of family. We regularly take their guidance, and are continually motivated by their determination to bring useful relevant and motivation from them and grow further.

Are there any challenges you are facing such as competition from other brands?

Competition is always a part of any business, as new brands keep entering the market, but a healthy competition helps the brands and businesses grow. Geonix has seen excellent growth in the past years despite competition and challenges. In the coming years, we want to see Geonix reaching new levels in IT and gaming peripherals market in India.

What are your goals for 2025 and beyond for Geonix?

Geonix launched many gaming peripherals & gaming products in last six months, and plans to launch more in the coming months. We want to focus more on these products in 2025, in addition to the already existing products, and expand the brand’s reach and scope. We aim to build a stronger presence for Geonix in the fast growing gaming peripherals market. In the coming years, Geonix and we aim to grow together, strengthen our business partnership and cross new milestones in a way that is mutually beneficial.

