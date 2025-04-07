World University of Design Unveils its next lot of Future-Focused Programs to Redefine Creative Education

- Advertisement -

In a bold move to stay ahead of emerging trends in technology, business, and the creative industries, the World University of Design (WUD) has announced a suite of new undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the 2025-26 academic year. These additions are set to redefine career pathways by integrating design thinking with advanced technological and artistic disciplines. Among the headline offerings is the B.Tech in Computer Science & Design, a future-ready program that responds to the growing impact of AI on traditional computer science degrees. This course equips students with coding expertise while embedding principles of human-centered design, ensuring they graduate with the skills to develop intelligent, user-focused solutions.

WUD is also reshaping the performing arts landscape with its newly introduced Bachelor and Master of Performing Arts in Theatre. Unlike conventional theatre courses, these programs go beyond performance skills to train well-rounded theatre professionals, incorporating direction, stagecraft, and contemporary storytelling techniques. Recognizing the evolving role of gaming beyond entertainment, WUD is launching an M.Des in Game Design & Development, tailored for students from non-gaming backgrounds looking to enter this rapidly growing industry. The course explores gaming applications in education, healthcare, and business, broadening career opportunities in this dynamic field.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, World University of Design

“As a university dedicated to shaping the future of creative education, we are continuously evolving to meet the demands of emerging industries. Our new programs are carefully crafted to bridge the gap between technology, business, and the arts, ensuring our graduates are not only industry-ready but also capable of leading innovation in their respective fields,” said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, World University of Design.” he added.

Further strengthening its business education offerings, WUD has also introduced Entrepreneurship and Data Analytics as new majors in its BBA and MBA programs. These specializations will empower future business leaders with the tools to build scalable enterprises and make data-driven strategic decisions. The university has already commenced its admissions process for 2025-26. The first phase of the WUD Aptitude Test (WUDAT) 2025 was conducted online on January 11-12, and Phase II is scheduled for April 12. Candidates who qualify will proceed to the final selection stage, which includes a campus interview.

With these forward-thinking programs, WUD continues to cement its reputation as India’s premier institution for creative education, offering students unparalleled access to cutting-edge industry knowledge, global collaborations, and real-world learning experiences.

Eligibility for admission to these new undergraduate programs requires a minimum of 50% in Class 12th, followed by an aptitude test and an interview. For B.Tech in Computer Science & Design, IIT-JEE scores are preferred, while for B.Des in Game Design & Development, scores from UCEED, NID, or NIFT are considered. The interview will be conducted by a panel that will ask questions related to the field of study selected by the student. Creative evidence (portfolio, drawings, photographs, crafts, etc.) may also be showcased.

World University of Design sets benchmarks in education by combining academic excellence with extracurricular activities, preparing students for both careers and life. Located in Sonipat, Haryana, World University of Design is dedicated to nurturing creative professionals ready to shape the future.

