World Telecommunication and Information Society Day – Dell Technologies

“With 5G infrastructure set to be deployed soon in India, it will open unlimited technological possibilities at accelerated speeds across both urban and rural areas. As we prepare to be optimally connected across environments, the opportunity to access a network which scales ambitions to higher speeds will not only revolutionize communication and development but also drive human progress.

The availability of a faster and more reliable network presents an opportunity to ride the tide for digital growth and boost business productivity. With the right support from Communication Service Providers, adoption of advanced technologies like Internet of Things, Industrial IoT, edge computing, and robotics will become a reality across industries like agriculture, e-commerce, healthcare, education, and pharma. Greater flexibility and enhanced customer experiences across wider reach will increase pace of automation, faster data processing, and improve performance. Businesses will be able to ride the digital growth and enable people in their digital transformation journey, improving their quality of life.

Dell Technologies is committed to understanding the needs of its evolved customers and partners, and delivering enterprise solutions in the realm of telecom and 5G, which empower the holistic growth of people around the globe. We are working continuously with leading Communication Service Providers in India and around the world, to enhance a sustainable, inclusive and cost-effective scalability of 5G infrastructure. This would help CSPs usher in a much faster and more reliable network for people and businesses in India, transforming lives every day.”

