World Leaders Summit 2026 Honors Ingram Micro’s Sanjib Sahoo for AI and Platform Leadership

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Sanjib Sahoo, President of the Global Platform Group at Ingram Micro, was named a “Global Icon for AI, Platform & Business Transformation” at the World Leaders Summit 2026, at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. The recognition celebrates his leadership in advancing AI-driven platforms that are transforming global business operations by bridging innovation with measurable outcomes.

The World Leaders Summit brings together policymakers, diplomats, and industry leaders to address critical challenges at the intersection of technology, business, and global development. This year’s theme, “Reshaping Global Impact: Innovation, Sustainability & Inclusive Development,” spotlighted the role of leadership in driving inclusive and future-ready progress. As a featured speaker, Sahoo highlighted how organizations must approach AI adoption by focusing on business needs and human impact, rather than technology alone, in his keynote on the future of AI in global commerce.

Mr. Sanjib Sahoo, President, Global Platform Group, Ingram Micro

“Intelligence is the new operating system,” said Mr. Sanjib Sahoo, President, Global Platform Group, Ingram Micro. “But transformation doesn’t start with technology, it starts with purpose and mindset. Great leaders don’t push innovation; they humanize it. What an honor, thank you to the World Leaders Summit. This recognition reflects the work of teams rethinking how businesses operate and how people engage in an AI-first world. The industry is at an inflection point where AI and platforms are becoming the operating system for the global economy. But technology alone is not enough, transformation is a journey, and it must remain deeply human.”

At Ingram Micro, Sahoo leads global platform and AI initiatives, including the development of Xvantage™, the company’s AI-powered digital platform designed to modernize and automate complex B2B workflows. Recognized as one of the most advanced platforms in the technology distribution industry, Xvantage™ leverages data at scale and advanced AI/ML models to enable partners and customers to operate with greater speed, intelligence, and efficiency. The Global Icon award, part of the World Leadership Legacy Series, honors individuals shaping industries, economies, and the future of global collaboration.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ingram Micro

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