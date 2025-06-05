World Environment Day 2025 Highlights Industry-Led Innovations to Combat Plastic Pollution and Champion Sustainable Business Practices

- Advertisement -

On World Environment Day, June 5th, NCN emphasizes the urgent need to tackle plastic pollution, spotlighting industry leaders driving sustainable innovation, circular practices, and measurable action for a greener, resilient future.

Mr. Sooraj Balakrishnan, Associate Director & Head of Marketing, Acer India

Mr. Sooraj Balakrishnan, Associate Director & Head of Marketing, Acer India

“Plastic pollution, the focus of this year’s World Environment Day, is a pressing global challenge that calls for a fundamental rethink of how materials are produced, used, and discarded. At Acer, this urgency has shaped our approach to sustainability through initiatives like Earthion, where we are actively working to reduce plastic use by eliminating single use plastics in packaging and incorporating post-consumer recycled materials in products such as the Acer Vero series. Beyond product design, we are transitioning to fully recyclable, paper-based packaging and partnering across our supply chain to embed sustainable practices. These efforts are part of our commitment to minimizing environmental impact and moving towards 100% renewable energy by 2035. World Environment Day reminds us the responsibility to innovate thoughtfully and act decisively to create a more sustainable future.”

Dr. AS Prasad – VP, Product Management & Engineering, Vertiv India

Dr. AS Prasad – VP, Product Management & Engineering, Vertiv India

“Plastic pollution symbolises a broader environmental crisis that demands urgent and united action. At Vertiv, we view sustainability as central to our innovation. As we help power the world’s digital future, we’re equally committed to protecting the planet on which the future depends. Our approach to sustainability goes beyond energy efficiency to challenge every aspect of how infrastructure is built and managed, including how materials like plastic are sourced, used, and disposed of. We recognise the imperative to reduce waste across our operations, supply chain, and packaging. From optimizing thermal and power solutions to advancing circular economy practices, we are committed to building a digital infrastructure that respects planetary boundaries. As stewards of critical infrastructure, it’s our responsibility to lead with purpose, designing solutions that serve not only the data-driven world, but also the environment we all depend on.“

Mr. Krishnamurthy Bettan, Director Workplace Experience, NetApp India

Mr. Krishnamurthy Bettan, Director Workplace Experience, NetApp India

“At NetApp, sustainability is at the core of our operations, technology offerings, and campus initiatives. In line with this Environment Day’s theme, we are committed to combating plastic pollution through various proactive measures. We’ve replaced plastic water bottles with refillable glass ones, introduced ceramic mugs instead of plastic-coated paper cups, and transitioned from plastic stirrers to wooden alternatives. Additionally, we repurpose milk packets as sapling bags for our in-house nursery and have eliminated plastic bags for parceling, opting for eco-friendly alternatives. We believe that innovation and sustainability must go hand in hand, and these small steps significantly contribute to making our campus fully sustainable.”

Mr. Hitesh Garg, Vice President and India Managing Director at NXP Semiconductors

Mr. Hitesh Garg, Vice President and India Managing Director at NXP Semiconductors

“At NXP, caring for our environment and our workforce are deeply interconnected. This World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to building a sustainable future through measurable action — from reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions and scaling renewable electricity, to recycling over 89% of our waste and 55% of our wastewater. Supported by global certifications, strong oversight, and continuous workforce training, our efforts are rooted in accountability and action. These steps not only reflect our global ESG goals but also align closely with India’s Net Zero ambitions — a national mission to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070. Together, we’re turning environmental ambition into action, and action into long-term impact.”

Mr. Amit Bajoria, Chief Financial Officer, Virtusa Corporation

Mr. Amit Bajoria, Chief Financial Officer, Virtusa Corporation

“At Virtusa, engineering goes beyond technology; it’s about shaping a more sustainable world. This World Environment Day 2025, we reaffirm our commitment to Engineering with Purpose and our focus on ending plastic pollution. Through our Global Plastics Policy, we have taken meaningful steps to reduce plastic waste. These efforts are part of our broader sustainability agenda, which is centered on creating measurable environmental impact. Whether it’s restoring mangroves and forest ecosystems or helping communities thrive, we are dedicated to making a positive difference. Sustainability is embedded in the way we engineer solutions, and we remain devoted to driving significant impact for a better tomorrow. Let’s continue to work together towards a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.”

Mr. Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India

Mr. Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India

“Plastic pollution is choking our planet, harming ecosystems, well-being, and the climate. Plastic waste clogs rivers, pollutes the ocean, and endangers wildlife. While steps are being taken towards reusability, reducing single-use plastics, and improving waste management, we must go further, faster. GIS can help us achieve more impactful outcomes. Through GIS, we can map plastic pollution hotspots, monitor waste flows, and identify gaps in infrastructure. This location intelligence equips governments, businesses, and communities with the insights needed to act swiftly and strategically. At Esri India, we are committed to supporting the Sustainable Development Goals by empowering stakeholders with the geospatial tools required to drive impactful, data-driven environmental action. Ending plastic pollution begins with understanding where it exists and how it moves—and GIS helps us do exactly that.”

Dr. Anirban Ghosh, Professor and Head, Centre for Sustainability, Mahindra University

Dr. Anirban Ghosh, Professor and Head, Centre for Sustainability, Mahindra University

“The importance of World Environment Day continues to grow as emissions increase every year. The urgency to find an environmentally cleaner way of life has never been greater. The focus must be on climate solutions we can adopt and scale right now even as newer solutions emerge and become economically viable. Academic institutions must ensure that all graduating students understand climate change and have deep knowledge of climate solutions. This is not a competitive game – we will win only if we work together in the true spirit of collaboration.”

Mr. Matthew Foxton, India Regional President and Executive Vice President of Branding & Communications, IDEMIA Group

Mr. Matthew Foxton, India Regional President and Executive Vice President of Branding & Communications, IDEMIA Group

“At IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST), environmental sustainability is thought into everything we do. On World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to reducing environmental impact across our operations, from eco-designed products to improved manufacturing and service processes. Initiatives like GREENPAY and GREENCONNECT reflect how IST incorporates environmental considerations into secure payment and connectivity solutions. We follow a clear path: reduce, reuse and recycle, while partnering with responsible suppliers and driving resource efficiency across our value chain. At IST India, this commitment comes alive through energy-efficient practices, waste reduction, and community-driven initiatives.”

Mr. Sriram Kannan, Founder & CEO, Routematic

Mr. Sriram Kannan, Founder & CEO, Routematic

“This World Environment Day, as the global focus sharpens on curbing pollution, we’re reminded that sustainability must be embedded in every layer of business operations, including how we move people. With ESG goals reshaping corporate strategies, businesses are rethinking employee transport and Routematic is proud to lead this shift. As India’s leading AI-driven Corporate Transport-as-a-Service provider, we combine AI powered route optimization, shared mobility, and EV integration to reduce emissions and resource use. Serving 300,000+ users across 23 cities, and targeting 30% EV fleet adoption, we’re building a corporate mobility ecosystem that’s smart, responsible, and truly sustainable.”

Ms. Vasudha Madhavan, Founder & CEO, Ostara Advisors

Ms. Vasudha Madhavan, Founder & CEO, Ostara Advisors

“On this World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to driving sustainable change by supporting innovative climate-tech companies. Our mission is to connect visionary entrepreneurs with the capital they need to build a greener, cleaner future for India and beyond, helping accelerate the journey to net zero. Together, through collaboration and conscious investment, we can speed up the transition to a low-carbon economy and create lasting environmental impact. Let’s use this day to inspire action and embrace sustainability in small day-to-day choices we make in our lives.”

Dr. Sangeeta Chhabra, Co-Founder & Executive Director of AceCloud (a brand of RTDS)

Dr. Sangeeta Chhabra, Co-Founder & Executive Director of AceCloud (a brand of RTDS)

“At AceCloud, we firmly believe that the advancement of digital technology must be accompanied by a strong commitment to environmental responsibility. As leaders in AI-powered cloud solutions, our mission goes beyond driving innovation—we are dedicated to shaping a digital future that is not only intelligent and efficient but also sustainable.

Further, through our cloud-hosted virtual desktop solutions, we help organizations reduce reliance on physical infrastructure, cut down on plastic-heavy hardware waste, and eliminate the need for printed documentation—enabling remote work that’s not just efficient, but also eco-conscious. Today, on World Environment Day, I urge businesses to rethink legacy systems, embrace cloud-first strategies, and be part of the global shift toward a cleaner, greener planet.

Looking ahead, we are committed to deepening our integration of renewable energy sources, advancing carbon-aware cloud operations, and promoting initiatives that foster a circular digital economy. At AceCloud, we don’t just deliver cloud solutions—we are building the foundation for a smarter, cleaner, and greener digital world.”

