World Environment Day 2022: An Insight from industry Leaders

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 annually to highlight these dangers to our natural world and to urge people to protect it. The environment is our natural surroundings, including plant, animal and non-living objects across the land, water bodies and skies that support life on this planet.

Here on World environment Day here is what the industry speakers have to say:

Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Acer India

“We live in a fast-paced world where technology plays a major role in connecting our everyday lives. With the increased use of technology, we also witness the rise in e-wastage that is a cause of pollution in the current times. Earthion is Acer’s initiative for us all to engineer a better tomorrow.

As a responsible company, we have launched Acer Vero, which is a sustainable and high-performing computing solution. Vero products are made from recycled materials and use PCR plastic to manufacture laptops and accessories. We have made nearly 8.8+ million products using PCR plastic and have Applied PCR plastic in 300+ models over the last few years. 24% of our PCs and monitors comply with EPEAT/TCO and Green Mark environmental labels and 95% of our products comply with IEC. For Acer, sustainability does not end with just the laptop, we also extend this effort in our logistics and packaging, and recycling. Our operations use clean and renewable energy to keep fossils underground and generate renewable energy in-house and have adopted guaranteed renewable energy sources in countries across the world.

This World Environment Day, Acer would like to encourage brands in the technology industry to join us in this initiative and manufacture products that are safe for the Earth. More than a trend, this is a necessity to tackle our generation.

Gaurav Burman- VP & APAC President, 75F, India

The UNEP conference, themed “Only One Earth” from 50 years back, still holds true even today. This planet is our only home, and we must protect its finite resources. But despite years of deliberations, issues like global warming, climate change, wastage of energy and resources, and pollution continue to be major threats to our planet. Be it green gas emissions in the atmosphere or constant climate change, every little human activity is adding to the growing environmental stress. Unfortunately, we trivialize these issues simply because we fail to see its lasting impact directly, but it won’t be long till we realize the tragic repercussions.

We, at 75F, believe that it is our responsibility, as individuals and as a business, to start taking action against these factors that exploit our planet. We feel that the technological advancement of humans might be a big factor towards this crisis – keeping this in mind, we have ensured that our solutions in building automation are designed to minimize energy wastage and leverage an eco-friendly approach. We are not trying to change the world. We are building a better one.

We should consider this year’s World Environment Day as an opportunity for people to come together and become representatives of the environment. It is time for us to shift our focus towards creating a nurturing environment that protects nature. “

Sandeep Mukherjee, Director, Fluent Commerce- India

“It is vital to acknowledge and understand the effects human interactions with the environment have had on the world we live in. Issues such as global warming, the depletion of ozone layer, CO2 emissions and other climatic changes are threatening our future way of life. It is truly imperative that while striving towards meeting our development goals we also consider how we can achieve those goals without damaging the environment unnecessarily.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra

“It’s time for humans to behave or perish as the climate emergency and prevailing pandemic have hit us hard. We must come together to align our strategies to shape a circular economy and improve the triple bottom line of people, planet, and profits, thereby transitioning towards a green sustainable future — energy-efficient and low on emissions.

We must realise that the environment is no one’s property to destroy — it is everyone’s responsibility to protect. There is no Planet B. If there’s any legacy worth to be passed down to the future generations, then Mother Earth has to be a safe haven for all – with equitable and inclusive growth opportunities and resources for each of its inhabitants.”

Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, at Barco

“The World Environment Day 2022 campaign, #OnlyOneEarth, prompts individuals and organisations to undertake globally collective, transformative action with the aim of protecting and restoring the planet. The pandemic, and other global environmental crises such as climate change and natural disasters, have brought the focus back on sustainable measures and it is imperative that we, as a society, join hands and rejuvenate the Earth. Barco recognized the importance of sustainability early, and we have taken consistent steps to lower our ecological impact. Our solutions are aimed at minimising carbon footprint and the Barco eco-scoring system evaluates the sustainability of each product. For instance, in the entertainment segment, the 4th generation of Barco laser projectors are designed in close collaboration with industry partners to create a green laser projection family for all cinema screens.”

Agendra Kumar, MD, Esri India

“This year’s theme and focus of World Environment Day 2022 is ‘Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature’, and truly this is the need of the hour. India announced new climate targets at COP26 under the ‘Panchamrit strategy’. The targets include reaching carbon neutrality by 2070 and using non-fossil-fuel sources for half of its energy requirements by 2030, among others. The goals are ambitious but achievable with the right collaboration and engagement between governments, enterprises, and citizens. Conservation of our forests is key to sustainability, and this would be more important now than ever. Technologies like remote sensing and geographic information systems (GIS) will be the key enablers to drive various programs and initiatives.

GIS is already fostering sustainable living by enabling early prevention and mitigation of disasters, monitoring of plantation/afforestation activities, management of human-wildlife conflicts, evaluating carbon footprint, forest fire management, protected area management, and more. While hotspot analyses by state forest departments are helping in curbing human-animal conflicts, GeoHubs are enabling the officials to manage the forests and wildlife in a more coordinated way and also drive inclusive participation with larger stakeholder communities including citizens. Indo ArcGIS, a recently launched new offering from Esri India can help in more efficient planning and monitoring of forest plantations, prevention, and mitigation of forest fires, evaluation of carbon sequestration, and more. Using GIS, India can also fulfil its energy goals more effectively as the technology aids in easy identification of areas with high potential for developing renewable energy sources, and regions with restrictions on their exploitation.

Conclusion Hence, we feel that to make a significant difference, along with the Government, businesses also need to develop a deeper understanding of sustainability. With ESG-driven investments gaining momentum, there would be more concrete efforts toward protecting the environment, including new corporate policies addressing climate change.

