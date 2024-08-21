World Entrepreneurs Day – Gamers-turned-founders who are inspiring the next wave of disruptors in Indian gaming and esports

- Advertisement -

India, one of the world’s largest economies, is driven by a thriving startup ecosystem. According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the country boasts over 117,000 startups.

Many of these startups are emerging from the burgeoning video gaming and esports sector, which has experienced explosive growth in recent years. The industry, with over 500 million gamers has witnessed remarkable growth in terms of viewership and revenue generation. This surge has transformed esports into a viable career path for both gamers and entrepreneurs and sometimes, gamers turned entrepreneurs.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for Indian game developers and talent to elevate India’s status in the global gaming market during his Independence Day address. This call to action has further validated the Indian gaming scene, motivating local innovators to push boundaries and seek international recognition.

As we celebrate World Entrepreneurs Day today, here’s a look at trailblazers who transitioned from gamers to founders when video gaming was still considered a niche hobby.

A notable example is Akshat Rathee and Gautam Virk, co-founders of NODWIN Gaming, a global leader in youth gaming, esports, and entertainment. Today NODWIN Gaming has expanded its operations into multiple other countries and is valued at $349 million as of 2023. However, establishing the company from the ground up was far from easy.

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN® Gaming

Reflecting on the journey, Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming said, “Building NODWIN Gaming from the ground up wasn’t easy. Convincing people that esports was not just a viable career but an industry with immense potential, especially among the youth was a tough sell. Getting investors on board was also challenging because the sector was still unproven. We had to remain determined and adaptable, learning from every setback and constantly innovating. Today, watching esports evolve from a niche interest to a mainstream sensation, with our company playing a significant role in it, brings me immense joy. Every milestone, from our first small tournament to large-scale events with global viewers, has been a proud moment.”

Another startup putting India on the global map is Pune-based SuperGaming. The Series-A funded company has built games MaskGun, and Battle Stars which are played by millions of gamers. The company is currently working on building Indus Battle Royale, the nation’s most ambitious game which recently entered Open Beta.

Mr. Roby John, Co-founder and CEO of SuperGaming, expressed his enthusiasm for the Prime Minister’s

“As an entrepreneur, the journey is as much about perseverance as it is about innovation. From our first venture in 2004 to launching our most ambitious battle royale – Indus, the lessons learned are countless. The most important one? Build something people truly want. Everything else, from securing investments to navigating challenges, falls into place once you focus on that,” noted Mr. Roby John, Co-founder and CEO of SuperGaming.

Similarly, Max Level, a holistic marketing and PR agency founded by gamers Siddharth Nayyar, Nishant Patel, and Rakesh Ramachandran, caters to a diverse plethora of endemic and non-endemic, national and international brands that want to reach out to the gaming audience. What started as just a forum for a small community of gamers has since transitioned into a flourishing media business contributing to the growth of the sector.

Mr. Siddharth Nayyar, Co-founder and CRO, Max Level

Talking about his background and entrepreneurship, Mr. Siddharth Nayyar, Co-founder and CRO of Max Level shared, “Max Level isn’t my first venture. I have tried starting an esports team, helped my parents with their businesses, and even ran a restaurant during the pandemic. But Max Level has been the longest and most dedicated part of my career. It has been a rollercoaster ride, with every win bringing joy and every loss being just as stressful but at the end of the day, it’s all part of the journey. Being an entrepreneur is all about making tough decisions, handling responsibilities, and just getting things done.”

Video gaming and esports offer a range of opportunities for entrepreneurs. Founders can innovate in game development by creating new titles that captivate players. With the rise of esports, there is also potential in building and managing esports organizations, overseeing teams, players, or creators, and organizing competitive events to boost engagement and viewership. Another area is creating and managing gaming content, including streaming platforms and influencer channels that reach global audiences.

Apart from these, there are many other spaces to explore and innovate in. However, new founders can often lack guidance. From his experience, Akshat Rathee advises, “To secure investment in India’s esports industry, you need to deeply understand how the industry functions. Entrepreneurs should ensure that their product or idea builds a strong community that is not just limited to the industry. Additionally, collaborating with game publishers, hardware makers, or media companies will enhance your startup’s value proposition. Present a clear plan for revenue generation, such as through ads, sponsorships, ticketing, merchandise among others. Investors seek businesses with solid revenue models and growth potential, so having a robust strategy is crucial.”

For all the young entrepreneurs, RobyJohn highlights that if your product is great, nothing can stop you but if it isn’t, nothing can save you.

Adding to his advice, Siddharth Nayyar also offers practical guidance for new entrepreneurs. “Don’t give away equity easily and remember that fundraising is just a stepping stone. Focus on building a profitable business and solving a problem you’re passionate about. Have a solid plan, but remain flexible and adapt as you go. Lastly, surround yourself with a team that shares your vision and is committed to overcoming challenges,” he suggests.

The stories of these gamers-turned-founders are a powerful reminder of the impact that passion, perseverance, and a strategic approach can have in shaping an industry. Their contributions and advice to aspiring entrepreneurs can help the Indian video gaming and esports industry make its mark on the international stage.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / esports

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 144