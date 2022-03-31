World Backup Day on Mr. Anshuman Rai, Area Vice President, India & South Asia, Commvault

- Advertisement -

The alarming rate of ransomware attacks has put cyber hygiene and data management at the centre of all businesses. In fact, the virtual-first approach leading to collaborative technology and increasing cloud adoption has redefined the role of CIOs. The value of data safe keeping, regular backups, cloud data protection of workloads in your cloud and multi-cloud environments hold the key for businesses to be future-ready and drive maximum value in the digital world.

One of the most vital elements of data protection is how quickly lost data can be recovered, thus, emphasizing the importance of World Backup Day. Today serves as an annual reminder to get data backups in order, so that when the worst does happen, the data can be recovered quickly without seriously impacting business continuity.

Businesses must identify the desired outcome to smartly backup their data. To achieve this, they must consider the recovery requirements and evaluate the market trends and solutions best suited for their needs. For instance, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions have become very popular in India due to its cost effectiveness, scalability, and flexibility, enabling users to roll out data protection capabilities quickly and smoothly, backup data while avoiding the expensive of building and maintaining tailor-made data protection solutions.

