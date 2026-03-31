World Backup Day 2026 – Industry Leaders Stress Data Resilience as a Business Survival Imperative

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On World Backup Day 2026, NCN highlights industry insights on rising cyber threats, stressing strong backup, recovery, and data resilience as essential for business continuity and trust.

Dr. Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director, Quick Heal Technologies Limited

Dr. Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director, Quick Heal Technologies Limited

“World Backup Day arrives as a reminder that in a threat landscape recording 265.52 million detections in a single year, data recovery is not a luxury. It has become a survival imperative. Our Cybersecurity Maturity Survey shows that, even though many organisations report having backups in place, too few regularly test restores or design for ransomware scenarios, leaving backup and recovery as one of the most dangerous gaps in enterprise resilience. Ransomware campaigns like Weaxor and Xelera have already shown why: encryption-based attacks don’t just disrupt operations; they permanently destroy irreplaceable data. At the same time, the DPDP Act is raising expectations around how responsibly personal data is governed, protected, and restored after an incident, making backup a mandatory security safeguard for any organization handling personal data.

It is important to understand that while backups themselves are not a compliance silver bullet, it doesn’t diminish their importance. Rather than treating backup purely as a technical task, Indian businesses now need to see it as part of broader data stewardship, where availability, integrity, and privacy all matter together. At Seqrite, our advanced solutions, including services such as Ransomware Recovery as a Service that sit on top of customers’ existing backup strategies, are built to ensure organisations can recover rapidly, maintain data integrity, and strengthen trust in how they handle data in a DPDP-aligned India.”

Mr. Prakash Ravindran, CEO & Director, InstiFi

Mr. Prakash Ravindran, CEO & Director, InstiFi

“World Backup Day is a reminder that in a digital payments ecosystem, resilience is as critical as security. As financial transactions become real-time and data-intensive, the ability to securely back up and rapidly recover information is crucial for maintaining business continuity and user trust. Data loss, whether caused by cyber incidents, system failures, or human error, can disrupt operations and impact confidence in digital platforms. We view backup as a core component of a broader cyber resilience strategy, ensuring that merchants and users can rely on uninterrupted, secure financial experiences while facing evolving threats. As digital adoption accelerates, organisations that prioritise robust backup and recovery capabilities will be better positioned to safeguard trust, ensure compliance, and sustain long-term growth in a high-stakes digital economy.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / World Backup

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