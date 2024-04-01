World Backup Day 2024 – Navigating the Future of Cyber Security with Cloud Solutions – Check Point

- Advertisement -

March 31st marked the celebration of World Backup Day, a timely reminder of the importance of securing critical data in today’s digital landscape. In a world where “data is the new oil’ as businesses rely heavily on information and data to drive operations, safeguarding them from the growing threat of cyberattacks has become a priority. According to Statista, over 353 million individuals in the United States were affected in 2023 by data compromises, including data breaches, leakage, and exposure.

Global data breaches which have taken place at big companies like Facebook and even in large hospitals around the world and how this has impacted these organisations cannot be ignored. From financial losses due to lost data out of breaches, including regulatory fines, legal fees and compensation can be staggering. Indirect costs like reputational damage often leads not only to lost business and diminished stock values but for select smaller businesses, it could mean closure; it has been reported that almost 70% of small businesses close within a year of a large data loss. Besides enduring operational disruptions, which could be life threatening especially in the case of healthcare and government services, there is also the loss of public and industry trust, as public confidence in the organization is severely affected when personal data is compromised.

In this context, the cloud emerges as a solid solution for business backup. Cloud-based backups offer enhanced scalability, autonomy, and security for companies. When configured correctly, the cloud stands as a strategic ally for performing backups, offering a secure and flexible environment that adapts to the changing needs of businesses.

Major benefits of utilizing cloud-based backups include:

Unlimited Scalability: The cloud offers unprecedented flexibility, adapting to the changing needs of each company. With this technology, it is possible to increase or decrease storage capacity as required without the need for additional investments. Autonomy and Efficiency: Cloud backup operates automatically, freeing the team from tedious and manual tasks. By setting the frequency of backups, you can enjoy the peace of mind of having your data always protected. Access from Anywhere: The cloud environment allows access to files from any device and at any time, thus eliminating physical restrictions and enabling remote work without compromising productivity. Moreover, implementing remote backup means the advantage of having a different location for the data you want to preserve. Cutting-edge Security: The cloud provides a fortified environment for data. Advanced encryption, robust security protocols, and private servers ensure the integrity of your information, unlike physical storage devices that can suffer damage, either due to misuse or system failure, potentially leading to data loss. This does not happen in the cloud. Limitless Collaboration: Sharing and editing files in real-time with different teams is possible through the cloud environment. The cloud facilitates collaborative work and smooth communication.

Mr. Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director at Check Point Software Technologies, India & SAARC.

“The cloud has revolutionized the way companies manage their data,” says Mr. Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director at Check Point Software Technologies, India & SAARC. “By performing a backup in the cloud, the company’s data and applications are protected by a cloud server, stored in a remote location. Thus, companies can have the capacity to save and preserve at the same time the data of their own corporation and of their clients from anywhere, avoiding the loss of these in case of any technological failure or cyberattack,” he added.

Without a doubt, cloud backup offers comprehensive protection against cyberattacks and technological failures, allowing companies to focus on what really matters: their growth. The peace of mind of knowing that the data is safe allows companies to make decisions more quickly and confidently, without fear of losing valuable information that could affect their success.

As we mark another World Backup Day, it’s important to view this as a call to action to secure our digital assets against the ever-evolving cyber threats and to put in place stringent and preventative security measures to better protect our data, as prevention is always better than cure. With the cloud, businesses unlock a new realm of possibilities—where data loss and cyber vulnerabilities become tales of the past, and where growth, innovation, and security triumph. Data protection is not just a hurdle anymore; it is a fundamental aspect of our digital well-being.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Check Point

