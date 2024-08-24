Work, life, and AI: 34% believe that AI can be a better boss than a human – Kaspersky

- Advertisement -

AI is becoming a new member of society according to results from a new Kaspersky survey ‘Excitement, Superstition and great Insecurity – How global Consumers engage with the Digital World‘. The study also found that today artificial intelligence is taking new roles in fields where it can succeed and be trusted by humans. A third of respondents (34%) believe that AI can be a better leader than humans because of its impartiality. The vast majority (57%) are prepared to use AI to run their daily lives more efficiently, and 31% would use AI to help them to find the right partner on a dating app.

Based on statistics from Similarweb, ChatGPT, one of the world’s most popular chatbots, garnered 153 million visits in the first month after its launch in November 2022, and peaked at 2 billion visits in April 2024. In light of the rapid advancements in AI, Kaspersky has conducted an in-depth study to explore current levels of confidence in AI. The study examines its roles from management positions in the workplace to assisting with significant life decisions.

According to the study, respondents see AI as their team member at work, and a manager – 34% believe AI can be a fairer boss than a human being.

Another area where AI can play an active role is education. Almost half of respondents (47%) foresee children being taught through virtual experience and Metaverses in the near future.

Half of all consumers (50%) believe that AI has already become an unavoidable part of their lives, with 43% having a positive outlook on its potential to bring about many exciting opportunities and improve the future for everyone. The majority of respondents admit that AI has capabilities in creative areas – 62% believe AI is a credible producer of works of art.

AI can also be considered a reliable companion and an assistant in everyday life. More than a half of respondents (57%) would like to use AI to run their daily lives more efficiently.

Almost half of those surveyed (48%) are ready to use an AI chatbot to have conversation online, 31% would use it to help them to find the right partner on a dating app. In fact, 48% believe that human relationships will change because of the impact of AI if virtual characters start replacing real-life partners.

“We are witnessing the growing adoption of AI as a valuable tool, assisting people in diverse areas. Beyond traditional applications, such as processing and analyzing data, AI is being entrusted with more intriguing personal roles, including romance, education, and work. As AI technologies continue to evolve, their potential to drive innovation and improve human experiences becomes even more profound. However, this advancement also brings unexpected risks and sophisticated threats, ranging from overreliance — putting too much trust in AI advice — to AI-generated phishing, deepfakes and identity theft. These are the challenges that we need to address across multiple levels,” comments Mr. Vladislav Tushkanov, Research development group manager at Kaspersky.

In order to protect users against AI-driven threats, Kaspersky suggests:

1.Install a trusted cybersecurity solution that can offer protection against AI-enhanced phishing by detecting malicious pages and preventing interaction with them. Such a solution will assist in identifying and blocking fraudulent emails and websites aiming to steal personal information.

2. To counter the risks posed by deepfakes, it is wise to avoid trusting requests for data or money immediately, even if they seem to come from friends, family members or colleagues. Verifying the authenticity of the request through alternative communication methods is a prudent step.

3. Utilizing an online Privacy checker is essential for adjusting privacy settings to limit exposure to AI-enhanced identity theft. This approach minimizes the amount of personal information accessible online, making it more challenging for threat actors to exploit personal data.

