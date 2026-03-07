Women in Tech World

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Women in technology are steadily shaping the future of innovation across industries, from AI and deep tech to digital health and entrepreneurship. As the global tech ecosystem evolves, the focus is shifting toward greater inclusion, leadership, and opportunities for women. In this panel discussion, industry leaders shared their perspectives on the growing role of women in technology, the challenges they have overcome, and the initiatives needed to create a more inclusive and empowering tech landscape.

Moderator: Ms. Shaweta Berry, Founder & CEO, Mahanadaya Universal Consultancy Private Limited.

Speakers: Ms. Sarika Gulyani, Senior Director, and Head-ICT, Mobile Manufacturing, New Age Technologies & FICCI-ILIA Division, FICCI; Dr. Vandana Sharma, Associate Professor at Christ University’s Delhi NCR Campus, India. A Senior Member of IEEE; Ms. Vandana Seth, Founder & CEO, RV Solutions; Dr. Sheetal Sachdeva, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist & Obstetrician, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals.

Ms. Shaweta Berry, Founder & CEO, Mahanadaya Universal Consultancy Private Limited

Moderator: Ms. Shaweta Berry, Founder & CEO, Mahanadaya Universal Consultancy Private Limited

“Today, the conversation around technology is no longer about whether women belong in tech, but about how they are shaping and redefining it. From AI and deep tech to digital health and startups, women are emerging as innovators and leaders driving meaningful change. As India stands at the intersection of rapid technological transformation and global innovation, it is vital that women become key decision-makers in this journey. True progress will come through inclusive platforms and stronger representation. The eminent speakers here will share insights on women’s evolving role in technology and how inclusive ecosystems can accelerate innovation and leadership.”

Ms. Sarika Gulyani, Senior Director, and Head-ICT, Mobile Manufacturing, New Age Technologies & FICCI-ILIA Division, FICCI

Ms. Sarika Gulyani, Senior Director, and Head-ICT, Mobile Manufacturing, New Age Technologies & FICCI-ILIA Division, FICCI

“India is steadily moving toward a stronger and more inclusive technology ecosystem, with women already representing nearly 25% of the tech workforce. The growing participation of women in STEM education, supportive government policies promoting equity and inclusiveness, and the rise of entrepreneurship are all encouraging signs of progress. Technology itself is enabling greater flexibility and opportunities, allowing more women to participate and grow in this sector. However, to truly accelerate this momentum, we must address persistent societal and systemic biases and ensure fair, transparent pathways for leadership and career advancement. Empowering women is not only about social inclusion—it also strengthens economic growth and innovation. By creating an environment built on merit, equal opportunity, and supportive policies, we can unlock the full potential of women in technology and build a more balanced and future-ready workforce.”

Dr. Vandana Sharma, Associate Professor at Christ University’s Delhi NCR Campus, India. A Senior Member of IEEE

Dr. Vandana Sharma, Associate Professor at Christ University’s Delhi NCR Campus, India. A Senior Member of IEEE

“In the evolving world of technology, the focus should be on empowering talent through mentorship, collaboration, and access to opportunities. As an academician, I believe that students—regardless of gender—need the right guidance to overcome doubts and transform their ideas into impactful innovations. Universities today are integrating entrepreneurship, industry exposure, and incubation support, but stronger collaboration between academia and industry is essential to unlock the true potential of young talent. We are entering an era driven by generative technologies, AI, and deep tech, where fields like cybersecurity will play a critical role in shaping the digital future. By creating platforms that connect skilled students with real-world challenges, resources, and mentorship, we can nurture the next generation of innovators and ensure that women continue to contribute meaningfully to the global technology ecosystem.”

Ms. Vandana Seth, Founder & CEO, RV Solutions

Ms. Vandana Seth, Founder & CEO, RV Solutions

“Over the years, it has been encouraging to see the number of women in technology steadily growing. When I first entered the industry, there were very few women in technical roles, and often we had to overcome assumptions and biases about our capabilities. But women have continued to move forward with determination, focusing on learning, delivering results, and building meaningful businesses. My own journey as an engineer and entrepreneur taught me that persistence and clarity of purpose matter more than the challenges around us. Today, women are not only contributing to technology but also leading innovation and businesses globally. However, we must also learn to build stronger networks, support one another, and confidently showcase our achievements. When women step forward with both competence and confidence, the technology world becomes stronger, more diverse, and more innovative.”

Dr. Sheetal Sachdeva, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist & Obstetrician, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals

Dr. Sheetal Sachdeva, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist & Obstetrician, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals

“Technology has the power to transform healthcare, but it must be driven by people, empathy, and real-world understanding. In women’s health, many innovations still focus largely on pregnancy, while crucial areas like adolescent health, menopause, PCOS, and endometriosis often remain underrepresented. For meaningful progress, health technology must be inclusive, ethical, and designed with clinical insights from the beginning. Collaboration between technologists, researchers, and healthcare professionals is essential to ensure that solutions address real patient needs. At the same time, we must bridge the digital divide so that healthcare innovations reach not only urban, digitally connected women but also those in rural and underserved communities. When technology is combined with clinical expertise and human care, it can truly create impactful and accessible healthcare solutions for women.”

In a Nutshell

Women are playing an increasingly significant role in shaping the future of technology as innovators, leaders, educators, and entrepreneurs. Across sectors such as AI, deep tech, cybersecurity, healthcare, and startups, their contributions are driving innovation and inclusive growth. While participation is rising, the panel emphasized that challenges such as gender bias, limited representation in leadership roles, and unequal access to opportunities still exist. Industry leaders highlighted the importance of mentorship, stronger industry–academia collaboration, transparent career pathways, and supportive policies. By building inclusive ecosystems and empowering women with the right skills, resources, and platforms, the tech industry can unlock immense potential and create a more diverse, balanced, and future-ready innovation landscape.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Women’s Day

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 145