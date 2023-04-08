Women can Now Restart Their Professional Careers with Eaton’s Career ransition Program – ReLaunch

- Advertisement - -

Intelligent power management company Eaton is hiring women professionals to restart their careers under their ongoing initiative – ReLaunch. The program is aimed at women in India who were on a career break due to any significant reason and are now looking to restart their professional journey.

Ashish Kapoor, Director, Human Resources, India, Eaton

Commenting on the program, Ashish Kapoor, Director, Human Resources, India, Eaton, shares, “ReLaunch is a career transition program that stems from Eaton’s firm belief in being a model of inclusion and diversity and creating a place where everyone belongs and everyone matters. This program is thoughtfully designed to provide a platform for women who are looking to bridge the gap between career breaks and the current job market. It offers full-time job opportunities across various domains within Eaton, enabling talented and skilled women to re-enter the workforce and unlock their full potential.”

He added, “Eaton recognizes that diversity and inclusion are key drivers of business success, and the ReLaunch program offers a unique opportunity for the company to tap into a diverse talent pool of experienced and motivated women. By leveraging the skills and expertise of these women, Eaton aims to foster a more innovative and inclusive workplace culture, driving growth and innovation across its operations in India.”

Any women who are interested to ReLaunch their career with Eaton can apply here – https://www.eaton.com/in/en-us/company/inclusion-diversity/relaunch.html

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably, and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

More Related : Eaton

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429