Wogom, a cloud-based platform enabling the distribution & retailer ecosystem in hinterland India, raises US$1.9 million in funding

- Advertisement - -

WOGOM, a cloud-based platform enabling the distribution & retailer ecosystem in hinterland India focused on consumer electronics & mobile phone categories, today announced it has raised US$1.9 million in funding so far from family offices and a few seasoned industry veterans who are also active early stage investors. The money was raised in 2 tranches – US$600,000 a couple of months earlier and US$1.3 million now. The fund was raised from clutch of veteran angel investors & Family Offices.

Nirav Patel, Founder & CEO, of WOGOM,

Commenting on the fundraising, Nirav Patel, Founder & CEO, of WOGOM, said, “We are truly delighted at the confidence expressed by leading entrepreneurs who have successfully built sized companies in different areas through their personal investment in Wogom. Family office investing further validates the business model and the unique challenge we are trying to solve that benefits the entire ecosystem. The team is truly inspired by their vote of confidence and looks forward to scaling the venture in the months to come. The funding will be utilized strategically for further market expansion beyond Gujarat, investment in technology to ensure the platform is cutting-edge and supports the business vision, retailer financing, and logistics as we look to add more product categories.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / WOGOM

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.