Wishlist with ViewSonic This Christmas

The most awaited time of the year is here. The cool breeze, malls and markets decorated with red and green is all giving us a Christmas vibe. What’s better than sharing some joy and warmth with our loved ones during this winter holidays. Every year, Christmas brings out the best in us for all the right reasons, from delicious Christmas cakes to thrilling Christmas gifts. With Christmas Onboard, ViewSonic lists out some of the most sort after gifting options for you. A perfect gift from the list below that will help you overcome your struggles.

ViewSonic M2e Projector

ViewSonic M2e Projector: Binge watching Santa movies every Christmas with your kids and family is a ritual. What’s better than adding instant entertainment to your room with ViewSonic’s M2e portable projector. . The product is portable and lightweight, with user-friendly features to provide an immersive viewing experience anytime. The cutting-edge technology includes Time-of-Flight (ToF) and is loaded with features like easy connectivity via Bluetooth or wifi, screen mirroring from cell phones, and a built-in streaming feature making it easy to enjoy movies or shows anytime, anywhere. The M2e is a 1080p Full HD smart portable LED projector that delivers instant fun at the push of a button. Setup is effortless with instant auto focus and advanced auto keystone capabilities, and its ultralight portable design allows you to take the cinema experience wherever you go. Experience crystal clear visuals in Full HD resolution and cinematic colors covering 125% Rec.709 supported by ViewSonic’s industry-leading 2nd generation LED technology. The M2e combines pixel-perfect images with exceptional sound quality through integrated dual speakers customized by Harman Kardon. Add even more fun with smart connectivity features such as Wi-Fi for wireless screen mirroring to get your phone up on the big screen, Bluetooth for alternative audio options, and USB Type-C for direct single-cable. The M2e portable projector is one of the most sought-after presents for your tech enthusiasts, friends, and family. Price INR 85,000

X2 Full HD Short Throw Smart LED Home Projectors

X2 Full HD Short Throw Smart LED Home Projectors: This Christmas, snuggle in the blanket’s warmth and experience your movie time with newly launched ViewSonic X2 projector. This projector is designed for home entertainment. Bringing superior colors, longer lifespan, embedded with smart features and delivering high brightness this projector is a must buy. Adapting enhanced audio experience, the projector is also embedded with a built-in Harman Kardon speaker, giving perfect home screenings of movies, live sports, and for playing video game. For smaller rooms, this Short Throw Smart LED Home Projector can be set on a tabletop, projecting a 100″ large screen from just 1.53m away. With a 30,000-hour lifespan and 3rd generation LED technology, these projectors deliver brighter images and rich colors. The X2 projector is one of the most sought-after presents for your tech enthusiasts, friends, and family. Price INR 2,25,000

ViewSonic TD1655 Touch Portable Monitor: Be a secret Santa to your loved ones and gift smart with ViewSonic portable TD16500 full HD touch monitor. The monitor is a perfect Christmas gift with features including portability, sturdiness and screen extension from laptops, tablets and phones. The monitor allows multitasking with a compact design making it possible to carry it anytime, anywhere. The monitor comes with a pivot-table display to support various working angles and take their work-leisure setup up a notch. This Christmas, let your beloved ones celebrate the serenity with the perfect equipped tech-enabled monitor. The monitor is available on Amazon for INR 26,799.

VX2405-P-MHD Gaming Monitor

VX2405-P-MHD Gaming Monitor: The ViewSonic VX2405-P-MHD is the ideal present for all your gamers, friends, and family. It has trending features at a highly affordable price with a full HD display, HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity. With a refresh rate of 144Hz, 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium Technology, the IPS monitor facilitates an incredible and seamless gaming experience. Additionally, the monitor offers smooth pixel transition making it an apt gift for tech-antiquates. The monitor is also equipped with sharpness to the screen’s darkest and brightest colors, giving images a sense of depth. The display is capable of showing over 16.7 million colors. You can’t miss this Christmas season gifting at a fantastic price.

