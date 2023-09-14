WiseX and Integrow Asset Management launch India’s first Real Estate PMS

- Advertisement - -

WiseX, India’s leading Neo-realty investment platform in collaboration with Integrow Asset Management has launched India’s first sector specific Real Estate Portfolio Management Services (PMS). The portfolio will be managed by Integrow Asset Management and powered by WiseX’s proprietary technology. The fund aims to enable investors in generating alpha and risk adjusted returns by investing in the real estate sector in a focused Multi-cap portfolio.

The CREAM Portfolio will be focussed on the Real Estate sector as the sector is poised for growth and offers attractive investment opportunities. The Indian real estate market presents a significant growth potential, with expectations to reach USD 1 Tn by 2030, and contribute nearly 13% to India’s GDP by 2025 as per IBEF Real Estate Industry report.Substantiating this, the Nifty Realty Index has outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 Index in its past 3 months, 6 months, 1 year, 3 years and 5 years’ time periods.

The investment approach combines income generation with the potential for significant gains, specifically tailored for the current volatile market conditions. This is achieved through a multi-asset allocation with strategic diversification across listed equities, listed debt, and listed REITs. The portfolio chosen will be across the entire real estate ecosystem including Construction Materials, Realty Developers, REITs, Housing Finance and Engineering.

To further enhance asset evaluation, WiseX’s proprietary tech will monitor and evaluate 3,500+ securities out of which the top 30 securities will be finally shortlisted and will be made a part of the portfolio. The portfolio will be actively managed to identify optimal exit and entry scenarios to establish an alpha and outperform the broader market index. The curation process entails real time evaluation across 100+ data points and stringent selection criteria. The expertise lies in:

Real-Time Big Data Analytics – Analyse historicalstock performance, market trends, and macroeconomic indicators on an unprecedented scale.

Analyse historicalstock performance, market trends, and macroeconomic indicators on an unprecedented scale. Robot Process Automation (RPA) – Proprietary RPA technology to automate time-consuming and repetitive tasks involved in research and analysis.

Proprietary RPA technology to automate time-consuming and repetitive tasks involved in research and analysis. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning – Identify hidden patterns and trends offering a deeper insight into market dynamics.

Mr. Ramashrya Yadav, Founder of Integrow Asset Management

Mr. Ramashrya Yadav, Founder of Integrow Asset Management said, “Given the strong prospects in the real estate segment in the coming years, we see a massive potential for a Real Estate-focused portfolio as an attractive investment option for HNIs, emerging HNIs, and aspiring millennials. Reinforcing our credentials as a trusted Asset Management Company coupled with the technology capabilities of WiseX, we aim to empower investors with unprecedented access to the Cream of real estate. CREAM Strategy will offer strategically diversified investment options across listed equities, listed debt, and REIT’s which will be leveraged amongst the massive 60k+ user base on WiseX platform. We are confident that the cross-collaboration and synergies among the Aurum PropTech ecosystem will accelerate tech adoption in the real estate industry and present our esteemed investors and valued stakeholders with a diverse range of enriched investment propositions.”

Mr. Aryaman Vir, CEO, WiseX

Speaking on the PMS launch, Mr. Aryaman Vir, CEO, WiseX said, “We are excited to launch India’s first sector specific real estate PMS, in collaboration with the industry leader in this space – Integrow Asset Management. By merging the financial expertise of Integrow and our advanced technology capabilities, we will offer a service that stands unrivalled within the Indian market. India is at a critical inflection point, having crossed USD 2,000 GDP indicating exponential growth here onwards in the per capita GDP and disposable incomes. As we witness rising investor interest and huge potential in alternative investments in realty space, we believe that venturing into the PMS segment is a crucial step forward towards scaling our vision of becoming the largest global Neo-Realty platform.” Mr. Vir added, “Since inception, we have always strived to curate high-quality investment opportunities for our investors to provide maximum returns. This collaboration is a perfect example of leveraging the synergies between players within the Aurum PropTech ecosystem thereby enabling stronger investment products for our investors and our 60k+ user base.”

