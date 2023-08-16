Wipro Launches Center of Excellence on Generative AI at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

- Advertisement - -

Wipro Limited announced the launch of a new Center of Excellence on Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in partnership with the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. The Wipro CoE on Generative AI is anchored within the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI) at IIT Delhi, and will support foundational and applied research, nurture talent, and expand the state of the artin this critical field.

The partnership underscores Wipro’s commitment to driving ongoing innovation in emerging technologies and is part of the company’s $1 billion commitment to accelerating AI-led innovation as part of the Wipro ai360 ecosystem.

“We are excited to partner with IIT Delhi to foster accelerated innovation in some of the most exciting emerging areas of technology,” said Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer at Wipro Limited. “This collaboration will not only enhance our research & development capabilities in emerging areas, such as generative AI, but will also connect us with a talent pool that will help us build advanced solutions to address existing and emerging business problems.”

The CoE will serve as an R&D hub, bringing together Wipro researchers with ScAI faculty members and graduate students to address at-scalereal-world problems. Wipro CoE teams will jointly work on building innovative solutions using AI, ML (machine learning), and other technologies.

“Collaborating with the eminent and multidisciplinary faculty at IIT Delhi and its research partner ecosystem will help us realize our vision of Engineered Prosperity faster,” said Dr. Ajay Chander, Head of Research & Development at Wipro Limited.

Professor Mausam, Head of the Yardi School of AI at IIT Delhi added, “We are delighted to collaborate with Wipro to create new learning and growth opportunities for our students. Through the creation of this Center of Excellence, our students will gain valuable insight into problems of relevance to industry and will learn first-hand how their technical know-how transfers to commercial environments. Ultimately, our partnership with Wipro will be a win-win for everyone, and significantly contribute to India’s advancement in these critical new technology fields.”

