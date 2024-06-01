Wipro Expands Retail Media Offering in Collaboration with Cisco and AT&T

Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the expansion of retail-focused capabilities within Wipro VisionEDGE+. This enhanced offering, developed in partnership with Cisco and AT&T, and leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS), serves as a comprehensive retail transformation platform designed to unlock the full potential of retail media network.
According to the National Retail Foundation, 80% of all shopping still happens in stores, providing a critical touchpoint for brands and retailers to connect with consumers. Recognizing this potential, Wipro VisionEDGE+ offers a powerful, measurable, and omni-channel platform for retailers and brands, that complements their existing digital strategies.
This offering allows retailers to:
- Enhance customer experience with interactive displays that provide personalised recommendations and navigation assistance.
- Drive incremental revenue by offering brands programmatic advertising and enabling assisted selling through digital endpoints.
- Centralize control and operations to facilitate seamless content tracking across multiple platforms, while also enabling scalability.
- Create an omnichannel platform allowing customers to virtually try on items and order from ‘endless aisles.’
Wipro VisionEDGE+ combines dynamic digital signage with cutting edge AI-based platforms that provides business insights, customer sentiment analytics, and traffic management data, tailored to retailers’ specific needs while ensuring compliance with privacy regulations. Additionally, the platform leverages:
- Cisco’s intelligent network solutions to ensure secure and seamless connectivity within the retail environment.
- AT&T’s network infrastructure to provide reliable and secure data transmission.
- AWS’s robust and scalable cloud computing services to power the platform’s data analytics and machine learning capabilities in order to deliver a personalized and engaging in-store experience.
“We are thrilled to leverage Wipro’s over two decades of Retail expertise for our customers, empowering them to capitalize on the billion-dollar opportunity in advertising revenue,” said Mr. Malay Joshi, Chief Executive Officer – Americas 1, Wipro Limited. “Retail media is not just a trend; it’s a transcendent force reshaping the future of in-store experiences. Wipro VisionEDGE+ extends this power to brands and retailers to transform every customer store visit into a personalized journey.”
“The retail revolution is fuelled by connectivity and AT&T’s next-level network infrastructure serves as a secure and reliable foundation for Wipro VisionEDGE+. This solution showcases our collaborative approach to help businesses unlock new insights to drive success in the digital era,” said Ms. Sarita Rao, Senior Vice President, AT&T Partner Solutions.
“We are proud to complement Wipro VisionEDGE+ with our secure and intelligent networking solutions focused on retail environments,” said Mr. Tim Coogan, Senior Vice President at Cisco. “With a simple network management platform experience, cloud-driven automation and innovation across our partner ecosystem, Cisco’s partnership with Wipro will help drive measurable outcomes for shared customers in the retail sector.”
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Wipro Limited
