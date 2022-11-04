Wipro Appoints Amit Choudhary as Chief Operating Officer

- Advertisement - -

Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the appointment of Amit Choudhary as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Wipro Executive Board.

Amit will be responsible for improving organizational operational efficiency, helping drive sustainable growth. He will work closely with Wipro’s leadership teams across the organization on transformation initiatives with the aim of improving customer-centricity. Amit will manage Global Business Operations, Delivery Excellence, CIO, CISO, and the Enterprise Risk Management functions.

Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited.

“Amit brings an incredible mix of strategic thinking and credible execution,” said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited. “With his experience and unique understanding, Wipro will continue to build a business that delivers to the needs of our stakeholders. Amit will be responsible for expanding our transformation and driving operational excellence, doubling down on what is most important to our company, and where we can deliver the greatest impact for our clients.”

Amit joins Wipro from Capgemini, where he was the Chief Operating Officer for the Financial Services Business Unit, as well as a member of their Executive Committee. Prior to Capgemini, Amit held various leadership positions at Boston Consulting Group and Cadence Design Systems, and consulted with Boards and CXOs across industries, including financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and industrial goods.

Amit Choudhary, Chief Operating Officer, Wipro Limited.

“I am very excited to join Wipro, and look forward to working with the incredible team. I hope to bring new perspectives that will further strengthen the organization’s core business, while deepening the value we offer to our clients,” said Amit Choudhary, Chief Operating Officer, Wipro Limited.

Amit is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology – Kanpur, and the Indian Institute of Management – Calcutta. He is based in New York.

