Wipro and Pure Storage Collaborate to Drive Sustainable Technology in Data Storage and Data Centers

- Advertisement - -

Wipro Limited announced that Wipro Full Stride Cloud has partnered with Pure Storage to help clients accelerate their sustainability journey through the power of technology. The goal is to empower customers to drive a more sustainable data center footprint by providing more efficient strategies to minimize the environmental impact.

Wipro and Pure Storage will leverage their sustainability and technological expertise to incorporate sustainable technology industry best practices intoclients’ technology infrastructure. This will include implementing improvements, guided by global industry standards,inoverall data center footprint, direct carbon emissions in data storage systems andincreased power efficiency.

An additional impactpriority for the partnership will be around e-waste reduction. Instead of following the traditional method of replacing entire systems during hardware upgrades, the focus will be on continually upgrading an array of components. This approach promotes resource efficiency and contributes to a circular economy by extending the lifecycle of technology assets.

As an example, Wipro’s Sustainable Technology & Impact intelligence solutions provide visibility and valuable insights into critical infrastructure by monitoring and managing assets’ Impact.

Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer, Wipro Limited

Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer, Wipro Limited said, “Customers today are looking for sustainable technology infrastructure. Together with Pure Storage, we’re helping to meet this need in the area of data storage and in data centers. Our approach involves assessing, identifying, implementing, and monitoring sustainable technologies that optimize resource utilization and manage down waste, emissions, and energy impacts.”

Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage.

“Pure and Wipro have a shared vision for sustainability, where organizations are able to dramatically decrease their environmental impact without compromising IT performance or experience. We are proud to partner with Wipro to help our joint customers achieve their sustainability goals,” said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage.

Jo Debecker, Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud

Jo Debecker, Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud said, “Working with Pure Storage’s solutions as the cornerstone of a hybrid cloud storage strategy, we recently helped a joint customer improve application performance, reduce storage costs, enhance data protection and disaster recovery capabilities while reducing data center storage footprint and carbon emissions by over 90%. Together, Wipro and Pure Storage can be a true transformation and strategic partner for enterprises today.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.