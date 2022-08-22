WINGS TEAMS UP WITH GODLIKE ESPORTS

- Advertisement - -

India’s top premium gaming gear brand Wings is extremely excited to announce its collaboration with India’s top-level team GodLike eSports.

Wings is teaming up with GodLike for their well-known tenacity and vigor that they put forward in the gaming scene. The team-up is not just all sizzle — the GodLike collection has been designed from inputs from the pro players themselves, and their experience in the gaming industry provided the team at Wings to hone their products to near perfection. This tie-up marks a moment in history as this is the first time an Esports team in India has partnered up with a company to push the boundaries of gaming tech in India and have an exclusive collection to call their own.

This partnership has the best interests of the Indian gaming scene at heart. Wings is helping the gaming environment blossom by backing the Esports community with their high-quality gear, in turn benefiting the team and the whole community. This passion for excellence can be visible in the form of the Phantom GodLike, Phantom Pro GodLike, and the Phantom 500 GodLike Limited Edition TWS earbuds.

The 3 new Phantom GodLike Series feature the latest Bluetooth v5.3 technology that offers faster and seamless connectivity, the lowest latency of up to 40ms designed to ensure lag-free immersive gaming audio throughout the match, and the best power efficiency allowing the battery to power it up to 40 hours. The earbuds are built with 12mm drivers that support AAC codecs offering superior audio performance, be it gaming, music, or movies. Additionally, the buds feature the best-in-class Quad MEMs (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) microphones with noise reduction so you can be heard always with complete clarity on call and in the game. Lastly, each Phantom TWS features a dedicated gaming mode that enhances the gaming experience and takes the immersion a level above.

Keeping pace with the latest in technology, Wings has left no stone unturned when it comes to design and comfort. Considering their collaboration, Wings has got all the design and tech inputs from the GodLike squad, honing the features, considering what the players deemed essential to pro play. The Phantom GodLike Series are crafted using premium ABS plastics that are matched with awesome dual-color accents that reflect the GodLike spirit. Adding to the adrenaline are the LED gaming lights to match the style of your arsenal. Ergonomically designed for the best in comfort, especially during long gaming hours, each earbud is IPX5-rated and features skin-friendly sweat-resistant silicon ear tips that protect your ear canals.

The Limited-Edition Wings Phantom GodLike Series Low Latency TWS Gaming Earbuds will be available on offer for a limited period only on the Wings website (www.wingslifestyle.in) , starting 20 August, 2022.

