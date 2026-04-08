Wincomm Strengthens Industrial Computing with ATEX-Certified Panel PCs for Safe, Reliable, and Future-Ready Operations Across Industries in India

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Wincomm, a leading Taiwan-based manufacturer, delivers advanced medical and industrial computing solutions, offering rugged panel PCs and IoT-ready platforms for smart, connected environments. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Sundeep Kumar, Technical Head, Wincomm, shares insights on industrial panel PCs, safety certifications, applications, and growth outlook.

Can you tell us about Wincomm and its integration with Portwell?

Wincomm is now a part of Portwell, a globally established provider of industrial computing solutions. With this acquisition, Portwell has strengthened its portfolio by integrating Wincomm’s specialized and rugged product range. At Portwell, we actively promote and deliver Wincomm solutions alongside our existing offerings, enabling us to cater to industries that require highly reliable and safety-focused computing systems. This collaboration allows us to bring advanced, globally recognized technologies to the Indian market.

What are the key products you are offering?

Our primary offerings include stainless steel-grade panel PCs, available in sizes such as 15-inch and 21.5-inch, along with a broader range from 10.4 inches to 23.8 inches. These panel PCs are powered by processors ranging from Intel Celeron to Core i5, i7, and i9, covering multiple generations including 7th, 10th, 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen. These systems are designed to deliver high performance while maintaining durability, making them suitable for industries that operate in challenging conditions.

Which industries are you targeting with these solutions?

Our solutions are specifically designed for industries such as oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages. These sectors often operate in environments where there is a presence of flammable substances or high-risk conditions. In such scenarios, even a minor spark or system failure can lead to serious hazards. Therefore, the need for certified, safe, and reliable computing systems becomes critical. Our panel PCs are engineered precisely for such demanding applications.

What makes your panel PCs unique in terms of design and safety?

One of the key differentiators is that our panel PCs are fully sealed and built with stainless steel, making them highly durable and resistant to corrosion, dust, and moisture. They are capable of handling high humidity and high-pressure conditions without compromising performance. Most importantly, our devices are ATEX-certified and IECEx-compliant, which means they are explosion-proof and safe for use in hazardous environments. They are certified for Zone 2 areas, where explosive atmospheres may occasionally occur. Additionally, these systems come with IP68 and IP69K ratings. This ensures protection against dust and water, including high-pressure water jets at temperatures up to 80°C, making them ideal for rigorous industrial cleaning processes.

Can you highlight the connectivity and functional features?

Unlike conventional systems, our panel PCs use industrial-grade circular connectors with stainless steel caps. These are designed to prevent dust ingress and corrosion, ensuring long-term reliability. The devices support a wide voltage range from 9V to 36V, making them adaptable to different industrial power environments. In terms of functionality, the panel PCs are equipped with integrated features such as RFID readers, inbuilt cameras, and scanners. This makes them highly suitable for applications like assembly lines, tracking systems, and process monitoring, where efficiency and automation are essential. We also offer flexible mounting options, including wall mount, tabletop, and desktop stand configurations.

How has the response been in the Indian market?

We have recently introduced these solutions in India, and the response so far has been very positive. While we are still in the early stages of market penetration, we are witnessing strong interest from various industries. Currently, several customers are evaluating and testing our products, and we are receiving encouraging feedback. This validation reinforces our confidence in the potential of these solutions in the Indian market.

What sets your solutions apart from others in the market?

The biggest advantage we offer is the availability of ATEX-certified panel PCs, which are not very common in India. Industries operating in hazardous environments are actively looking for such specialized solutions. Our combination of rugged design, advanced certifications, multifunction capabilities, and Portwell’s strong global backing makes us a reliable partner for critical industrial applications.

What is your future outlook?

Going forward, we aim to expand our presence across key industrial sectors in India. With increasing emphasis on safety, automation, and compliance, we see strong growth opportunities for our solutions. We are committed to delivering reliable, high-performance, and future-ready products that meet the evolving needs of industries while ensuring the highest standards of safety.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Wincomm

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