Wildcard Techno Services Driving Seamless, Secure, and Future-Ready Collaboration Solutions Across India with Yealink

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Wildcard Techno Services Pvt Ltd, a 15+ year leader in Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C), empowers businesses with Yealink and Yeastar solutions for seamless communication and collaboration. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Himanshu Asthana, Head of Teams and Zoom Certified Solutions, Wildcard Techno Services Pvt Ltd, shares insights on collaboration trends, Yealink solutions, and empowering partners nationwide.

Can you tell us about Wildcard Techno Services and your journey with Yealink in India?

We are the national distributor for Yealink in India, and for the past 17 years, we have focused on value-added distribution. By value-added, I mean we go beyond just selling devices—we help our partners understand the technology, provide knowledge transfer, certifications, hands-on training, and product onboarding. With a strong presence across India, including our headquarters in Kolkata and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi, we ensure our partners are fully equipped to deliver solutions effectively.

What range of products and solutions does Yealink offer through your distribution network?

Our portfolio is extensive. We cater to personal collaboration devices like phones and headsets, as well as solutions for meeting rooms of all sizes. From small huddle rooms to multi-camera setups for auditoriums and town halls, we cover it all. We also provide divisible room solutions and ensure our systems integrate seamlessly via HDMI and USB. Importantly, our offerings are AV over IP, eliminating proprietary restrictions and aligning with future-ready standards.

How does Wildcard Techno Services ensure quality and security in its solutions?

All our devices are certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and we have device-level certifications from leading industry players. Our supply chain is fully secure, ensuring reliable and safe deployment. Essentially, we provide complete solutions that combine cutting-edge technology, security, and ease of use.

How do you see the evolution of collaboration solutions in India?

Collaboration is evolving rapidly. Organizations now demand seamless, AI-powered communication tools that enhance productivity. Our focus remains on empowering partners and end-users with future-ready solutions across personal and professional spaces.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Wildcard Techno

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 105