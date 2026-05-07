Widening cybersecurity leadership gap combined with escalating cybercrime costs and growing talent shortages is leaving organisations exposed – Sophos

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A widening gap in cybersecurity leadership combined with escalating cybercrime costs and growing talent shortages is leaving organisations increasingly exposed, according to the Sophos CISO Report 2026, developed in partnership with Cybersecurity Ventures.

The report reveals that while cyber risk is growing exponentially, the availability of experienced security leadership is not keeping pace, which is creating a structural imbalance in global cyber resilience.

Key findings:

Only 35,000 CISOs for 359 million businesses : There are approximately 35,000 chief information security officers (CISOs) worldwide in 2026 , serving an estimated 359 million businesses , a10,000:1 ratio, highlighting a severe leadership gap

: There are approximately 35,000 chief information security officers (CISOs) worldwide in 2026 serving an estimated 359 million businesses a10,000:1 ratio, highlighting a severe leadership gap Cybercrime to cost US$12.2 trillion annually by 2031 : Global cybercrime costs are projected to nearly double from US$6 trillion in 2021 to US$12.2 trillion by 2031, making it one of the largest economic threats globally

: Global cybercrime costs are projected to nearly double from US$6 trillion in 2021 to US$12.2 trillion by 2031, making it one of the largest economic threats globally Ransomware remains dominant and costly : Ransomware is expected to cost US$74 billion in 2026, rising to US$275 billion annually by 2031, with attacks occurring every two seconds

: Ransomware is expected to cost US$74 billion in 2026, rising to US$275 billion annually by 2031, with attacks occurring every two seconds Severe cybersecurity talent shortage : The global cybersecurity workforce gap is approximately 4.8 million unfilled roles, making hiring and retention one of the biggest barriers to resilience

: The global cybersecurity workforce gap is approximately 4.8 million unfilled roles, making hiring and retention one of the biggest barriers to resilience Burnout and churn at leadership level 75% of CISOs are considering a job change Nearly one-third report stress impacting performance Average tenure ranges between 18–26 months

AI becomes core to cybersecurity strategy 96% of organisations are already using AI to enhance cybersecurity 57% of CISOs prioritise AI, ML, and data analytics expertise

Human error remains the weakest link

Between 70–90% of breaches are linked to human factors, including social engineering and phishing attacks.

Mr. Sunil Sharma, Managing Director and Vice President – Sales (India and SAARC), Sophos

“The data clearly shows a structural imbalance in cybersecurity today with 35,000 CISOs supporting hundreds of millions of businesses globally is simply not sustainable. At the same time, cybercrime is projected to reach US$12.2 trillion annually by 2031, while ransomware alone could cost $275 billion, underscoring the scale of the threat landscape,” said Mr. Sunil Sharma, Managing Director and Vice President – Sales (India and SAARC), Sophos.

“For organisations in India and globally, this means cybersecurity leadership must evolve beyond traditional models. To bridge the leadership and skills gap to strengthen resilience, businesses need to look at scalable approaches, leveraging AI, managed services and integrated platforms.”

India Context

India already allocates approximately 24% of IT budgets to cybersecurity making it one of the highest globally. While this positions the country at the forefront of digital growth, it also highlights, it’s increasing exposure to cyber risks.

With rising attack surfaces, limited skilled talent and increasing dependence on digital infrastructure, Indian organisations must accelerate investments in cyber leadership, AI-driven security and managed services models.

Conclusion

The Sophos CISO Report 2026 highlights that cybersecurity leadership and talent are not keeping pace with the growing threat landscape.

To close this gap, organisations must rethink traditional security models and adopt scalable, intelligence-led, and partner-driven approaches to cybersecurity ensuring resilience in an increasingly volatile threat environment.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sophos

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