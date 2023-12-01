Why video security systems are more than just security devices – Hikvision

- Advertisement - -

Security cameras, once merely a component of physical security details, have evolved into sophisticated, pervasive tools, thanks to the integration of AIoT technology. This once-futuristic notion is now our reality, as AIoT-enhanced video security systems provide intelligent, value-added solutions across various domains.

Data-driven decisions Video security systems now provide valuable insights for core management functions beyond just security. The video analytics are driving key decisions across various industries such as Smart Cities, Retail, Banking, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Hospitality, and Education.

Intelligent Solutions

Security cameras, equipped with AI, now transcend traditional security roles, offering business intelligence insights across sectors like banking, retail, real estate, transport, hospitality, healthcare, and education, among others. These AI-enabled cameras enhance value through applications that provide Business Intelligence and other critical data inputs.

VIP Customer service: For Banking, Hospitality and Retail sector togreet and facilitate the High Net Worth customers.

Smart Retail Solutions with BI platform: For enhancing customer experience and competitive edge, smart cameras are equipped with people counting and heat mapping capabilities. They provide real-time awareness of customers’ journeys through the mall or retail shop. This adds up to the comprehensive business intelligence data while performing the core security functions in the retail space.

Smart Parking Solutions: With the help of AI enabled cameras it is quite convenientto guide the patrons of hotel, bank or mall to the next available parking space. This smart solution offers convenience and adds value to the customer experience.

Traffic Congestion Detection with AI Analytics: The traffic congestion detection with AI analytics helps the traffic management authorities to plan and implement strategies to ease the traffic flow and manage the traffic situation more effectively.

These examples prove the point that smart video security products go beyond the realm of security and provide highly valuable solutions that are smart and scalable. There are many more applications that go beyond the security domain.

For enhancing the customer experience, Hikvision smart products are here to offer the smarter solutions with cryptic business intelligence and comprehensive situational awareness.

