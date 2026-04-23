Why ITSM Must Be Measured by Work Prevented, Not Tickets Closed – NGenious Solutions

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By Mr. Nilesh Mehta, Founder & CEO, NGenious Solutions

Traditional ITSM metrics like tickets closed, resolution speed, and SLA adherence overlook the real driver of success: reducing avoidable work before it happens.

Those measures still matter. But they no longer tell the full story.

If issues persist, employees keep raising avoidable requests, and support teams address repeat problems, then high-ticket closure isn’t a sign of maturity. It often means the organisation processes friction rather than removes it.

That is the shift IT leaders need to recognise.

To achieve this shift, IT leaders must focus not just on handling work but on preventing it.

A closed ticket does not always mean a solved problem.

A closed ticket may look like progress, but it can mean the same problem keeps recurring.

A password reset completed in minutes is still a poor experience if the same user has to raise the same request again next week. An incident resolved within SLA is still a warning sign if its root cause remains untouched. A request fulfilled quickly is not a win if the request exists only because the process behind it is unnecessarily complicated.

This is where many ITSM environments start to look stronger than they actually are.

The numbers appear healthy. Teams are busy. Response times improve. Dashboards show activity. But employees continue to face the same slow approvals, access delays, recurring issues, and dependence on manual intervention.

That reflects service repetition, not improvement.

The better measure is work that never had to happen.

True ITSM maturity is shown by work that didn’t need to exist, not just by processed tasks after problems arise.

That is what I mean by work prevented.

Work prevented means removing ticket causes, not discouraging users, hiding tickets, or complicating support access.

If recurring incidents decline because a root cause is properly fixed, that is work prevented.

If users stop making common requests because automation or clear workflows resolve their needs the first time, that is work prevented.

If better knowledge and better service design allow employees to solve routine issues without escalation, that is work prevented.

This is the kind of progress that changes the operating environment, not just the reporting view.

ITSM has to move from response to design

Too much of service management still revolves around reaction. How fast can the ticket be assigned? How fast can it be routed? How fast can it be resolved?

Speed matters. But speed is not the same as improvement.

No organisation benefits from being fast at handling avoidable friction over and over again. What the business needs is less friction to begin with.

That means fewer unnecessary approvals. Fewer repeat incidents. Fewer unclear request paths. Fewer service handoffs. Fewer interruptions caused by weak visibility or poorly designed workflows.

This is where ITSM must evolve.

It cannot remain only a support mechanism that absorbs demand. It has to become an operational discipline that improves how work moves across the business. That requires a shift from managing queues to redesigning services.

A well-run queue is useful. A well-designed service environment is far more valuable.

The path toward prevention begins with gaining clear visibility.

Most organisations are not short of data. They are short of connected understanding.

Incidents sit in one system. Requests in another. Change records in another. Knowledge usage somewhere else. User complaints come through entirely different channels. Each team sees part of the problem. Few see the whole pattern.

As a result, many IT teams become very good at motion but not as good at learning.

If leaders want to reduce avoidable work, they need to start asking better questions.

Which issues return every month in slightly different forms?

Which services generate the highest volume of repeat demand?

Which requests exist only because a process was badly designed?

Where do employees get stuck and why?

Which changes repeatedly create disruption in otherwise stable services?

Those questions move ITSM out of reporting mode and into improvement mode.

While these questions shift ITSM toward improvement, it is important to understand that automation alone is not the answer.

Automation has an important role in ITSM. But automation does not automatically improve service quality.

If a broken process is automated, it does not become better. It just moves faster.

If approvals are poorly designed, automation can accelerate confusion. If knowledge is inaccurate, self-service can frustrate users rather than help them. If incident handling is automated without proper root-cause discipline, the organisation may simply become more efficient at repeating the same failures.

That is why automation should follow service clarity, not replace it.

The real value comes when organisations simplify service design, clearly define ownership, improve knowledge quality, and remove unnecessary process weight. In that setting, automation strengthens maturity. Without that foundation, it merely scales noise.

The metric that matters now

If ticket closure is no longer the main indicator of progress, leaders need better measures.

They should look more closely at recurring incidents eliminated, repeat contacts reduced, avoidable approvals removed, manual touchpoints reduced, change-related disruptions prevented, and employee effort saved across common service journeys.

These measures reveal whether ITSM is reducing operational drag or simply processing it more neatly.

This also changes the conversation at the leadership level.

Instead of asking, “How many tickets did we close this month?” the better question becomes, “Why did these tickets exist at all, and how many of them should disappear next quarter?”

That is a harder question. It is also the more important one.

Ultimately, the best service desk is not the busiest one.

There was a time when a busy service desk signalled responsiveness. Today, that is not enough.

The strongest ITSM teams want lower-friction operations—not just better ticket closure. They solve patterns, not just individual cases. They remove causes, not just symptoms. They design services that are easier to use, support, and maintain, with less effort required to repeat.

In the years ahead, the most respected ITSM organisations will not be the ones closing the most tickets.

They will be the ones creating fewer reasons for those tickets to exist.

That is the standard ITSM should be aiming for.

No more closed tickets.

Less avoidable work.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ITSM Organisations

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