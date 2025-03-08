Why a Value-Driven Approach Makes Women Strong Leaders – Check Point

- Advertisement -

By Ms. Maya Yarowsky, Manager, ESG, Check Point Software Technologies

Women’s ability to see the big picture, anticipate challenges, and connect with diverse groups of people can make them exceptional leaders in technology and business. This article explores how their strategic, people-centric approach consistently drives innovation and sustainability.

In business, the path to value creation requires more than strategic planning and execution—it demands an ability to connect the dots, anticipate needs, and understand the human elements that drive progress. Women often demonstrate these capabilities through their natural inclination to consider multiple perspectives and implications before making decisions. This approach, which emphasizes understanding the complete picture rather than just individual components, can lead to more sustainable and meaningful business outcomes. In honor of International Women’s Day, this blog post invites readers to take a closer look at how women move mountains in the corporate and technology landscapes, encouraging innovation and leaving a lasting impact.

Over the course of my career in the sustainability sector, I’ve observed how women approach challenges with sharp focus and a broad perspective. They assess how issues affect people, processes, and business objectives before proposing solutions. These may not be “quick fixes,” but much like repaving a road rather than patching a pothole, they lead to smoother, more sustainable progress.

The leadership styles that women typically bring to organizations often differ markedly from traditional approaches. While male leaders commonly adopt more directive, task-oriented styles focused on immediate outcomes, female leaders frequently excel in collaborative, relationship-driven approaches that prioritize communication and a diversity of opinions. This isn’t to say that all leaders conform to these patterns – individual variation exists across leaders of all genders – but these tendencies can create distinct advantages in today’s multi-faceted and dynamic business environment.

Consider Orit Gadiesh’s leadership at Bain & Company since 1993. Known for her remarkable ability to quietly observe and sift through complexity, Gadiesh brings a unique perspective to management and business consulting. Her high emotional intelligence and capacity to identify underlying patterns within seemingly chaotic situations has reinforced Bain’s reputation for delivering practical, implementable solutions. As she once noted in an interview with Marie Claire, her approach involves “understanding the full ecosystem” of client challenges before proposing solutions.

Similarly, Sheryl Sandberg’s impact at Meta showed how combining operational knowledge with strategic vision could transform a company, growing revenues from $272 million in 2008 to $118 billion in 2021 through measured expansion and keen market understanding. It was almost as if, using her strong capacity for empathy and reliability that are more commonly seen in women, she could see where the industry was going and what users expected from the social network.

The late Susan Wojcicki offers another compelling example. Her pivotal role in Google’s early success included leading its acquisition of YouTube and later serving as the video-streaming platform’s CEO for nearly a decade. Her leadership balanced innovation with ethical considerations, including strong advocacy for responsible content policies. Under her direction, YouTube expanded revenue streams while navigating complex challenges in the content-sharing landscape. Her insistence on staying true to YouTube’s values has made it the most popular video-sharing platform for over two decades.

These examples highlight women’s ability to integrate complex elements into clear, coherent strategies that result in long-term success. McKinsey research supports this observation, showing that companies with women in executive positions are 25% more likely to achieve above-average profitability.

This leadership style proves particularly effective in technology and cyber security, where complex challenges require nuanced solutions. At Check Point Software Technologies, Chief Technology Officer Dorit Dor exemplifies this approach. “I’ve consistently sought opportunities to collaborate with teams and effectively address the challenging needs of clients,” she says. In her over 30 years of leadership, Dorit has blended technical expertise, strategic thinking, and human connection—a combination that has shaped Check Point’s trajectory since she joined its founding team.

This mindset continues today, with a leader like Chief Product Officer Nataly Kremer playing a pivotal role in keeping Check Point ahead of the game in an increasingly competitive landscape. Their ability to balance technical depth, strategic foresight, and business execution underscores why companies that embrace women’s leadership strengths position themselves for innovation and lasting success.

To foster more women leaders in technology and business, organizations can implement some of the following supportive strategies:

Structured mentorship and sponsorship programs: Pair promising women employees with experienced leaders who can provide guidance, share experiences, and help navigate career advancement. At Check Point, our own Dorit Dor established a popular mentoring program for women engineers that supports them in facing professional and personal challenges encountered in their journeys. Inclusive leadership training: Companies should offer programs that help all leaders recognize and value diverse thinking styles, with specific modules on supporting women’s career progression. Visibility initiatives: Create opportunities for women to lead high-profile projects and speak at industry events, building their professional networks and business acumen. Support flexible work policies: Implement policies that support work-life balance, enabling talented and career-driven women to thrive professionally while managing personal responsibilities.

In all, women excel at delivering value in the corporate environment due to their ability to approach challenges with both precision and perspective—balancing immediate problem-solving with long-term strategic thinking. Whether navigating a crisis, identifying market opportunities, or driving innovation, their ability to see the bigger picture ensures that solutions are not just effective but also sustainable. By integrating business success with societal impact, women redefine leadership—proving that progress isn’t just about moving forward, but about moving forward with meaning.

