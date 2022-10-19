Why a Unified Approach to ITOps is the Future – But the Journey Has to Start Today

- Advertisement - -

Satish Kumar V, CEO, EverestIMS Technologies

Unified ITOps aims to boost productivity and happiness among today’s hybrid, remote, and distributed workforces while reducing risk across IT operations and driving efficiency for IT teams.

﻿Unified ITOps align the whole IT enterprise around fostering business growth and productivity by preventing, minimizing, and resolving business user issues, unlike traditional IT approaches. Unified ITOps highlight the effect of IT on business growth by concentrating on user outcomes, elevating IT operations to a strategic business contributor.

What is the framework of ITOps?

The framework of ITOps is a set of tools, processes, and best practices that help enterprises manage and optimize their IT operations. It includes a variety of components, such as asset management, change management, incident management, and problem management.

Centralize and consolidate – IT teams use multiple tools to manage IT infrastructure, including IT and non-IT assets. Consolidated solutions and a centralized system increase security, efficiency, and your ability to make well-informed decisions.

Automation – The introduction of AIOps and automation frees resources from mundane and repetitive tasks and helps the team focus on new business strategies and innovation.

Deliver user satisfaction and productivity – Aligned IT goals and processes ensure enhanced business-user productivity and satisfaction.

Modern workflows – Businesses must alter their working practices in light of a distributed workforce. To ensure that IT management tools and procedures correctly and natively support remote endpoints and users, IT leaders must align with these standards.

What are the benefits of unified ITOps?

Below are some of the benefits of introducing a united ITOps to your enterprise:

Increased efficiency: Unified ITOps can help increase efficiency by automating tasks and reducing the need for manual intervention.

Improved visibility: Unified ITOps can provide improved visibility into the IT infrastructure, making it easier to identify and resolve problems.

Reduced costs: Unified ITOps can help reduce costs by reducing the need for duplicate hardware and software, and by automating tasks that would otherwise require manual intervention.

Increased agility: Unified ITOps can help increase agility by providing a single platform for managing the IT infrastructure. This can help reduce the time needed to deploy new applications and services.

Improved compliance: Unified ITOps can help improve compliance by providing a single platform for managing the IT infrastructure. This can help reduce the risk of human error and ensure that policies and procedures are followed.

Why should your enterprise incorporate unified ITOps now?

There are several reasons why a united ITOps is the need of the hour.

Increased visibility

Administrators may make logical linkages across various technological domains and observe how they interact with one another with extensive visibility into servers, storage, networks, and applications. Administrators can monitor where the various infrastructure resources are out of alignment when collaborating to deliver a service. The network regulations for one program may conflict with those of another, causing service interruptions, or they may find that an application isn’t correctly coded for a networked environment.

Reduce Mean Time to Repair- Data center operators might spend less time blaming others and reduce their mean time to repair with a shared data set. The operations team can identify issues faster when it has access to this unified picture of the whole infrastructure stack. The data center takes on a more proactive monitoring role, identifying problems before customers express their concerns. A unified architecture will make connections sooner and foresee this issue

Evolving working models- Our working methods are evolving. Many IT teams haven’t had the time or resources to modify their procedures. And, IT solutions need to be on-premises, network- or domain-based models to deliver services. Fortunately, productivity suites and end-user applications have transitioned to a cloud-based SaaS model that supports modern work environments.

To overcome IT challenges- The capacity and competencies of the IT staff may be strained. Unresolved tickets and infrastructure failures as a result of this will have an adverse effect on business and the bottom line of the enterprise.

An integrated approach- Your IT team is probably employing multiple tools and technologies to assist end-users, manage endpoints, and maintain infrastructure without unified IT operations. These tools are frequently either not integrated at all or are not integrated well, which results in multiple sources of truth, constant context switching, and inefficient workflows.

Reduced costs- Enterprises need to plan to implement a Unified ITOps as soon as possible to reap the benefits and mitigate the risks associated with the distributed way of working in the current times. In a corporate data center, a unified ITOps decreases operational costs and complexity and improves your ROI.

Agility- Unified IT improves agility within an IT department while being more responsive to the business. The IT department is more receptive to the needs of business users thanks to the end-to-end monitoring methodology.

Faster to market- Enterprises nowadays know that a new service’s time to market is crucial to its success and profitability. As a result, an IT enterprise needs to support new services efficiently. A siloed monitoring toolkit and a compartmentalized IT operations staff will make it more difficult to support new services. On the other hand, a data center operations team will have better visibility into how the infrastructure supports new applications if they have an end-to-end unified monitoring architecture, thereby ensuring performance, reliability, scalability, and security.

To conclude

Businesses are realigning their data centers around DevOps practices to facilitate the quick deployment of new apps and services. To support rapid IT operations, IT firms will progressively make data center infrastructure programmable. The full-stack visibility of unified infrastructure monitoring ensures its success. Moreover, by predicting issues with real-time data and resolving them before they affect services, IT firms can be more responsive to the business’s and its customers’ demands. Investing in a unified ITOps solution will serve your enterprise well in today’s digital-first era.

