Tuesday, November 22, 2022
WhatsApp to soon allow users to manage call history within the app

WhatsApp is a popular messaging platform with more than 2 billion users across the globe. The Meta-owned company keeps bringing new features to improve the app experience for its users. As per a latest report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to track call history within its desktop app. For those unaware, WaBetaInfo is an online tracker which traces new and upcoming features of WhatsApp.

According to the report, WhatsApp has released the beta for Windows 2.2246.4.0 update on the Microsoft Store which brings the ability to manage call history within the desktop app itself. This means that the feature is currently available for desktop beta users only.

As mentioned above, the calls tab within the app sidebar has been released to some beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2246.4.0 update from the Microsoft Store. It is likely to roll out to more beta testers over the coming days.

