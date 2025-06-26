Western Digital Transforms Enterprise Decision-Making with Award-winning GenAI- Driven Conversational Intelligence Platform

- Advertisement -

Western Digital India is happy to announce that it has been honoured with the Emerging Technology Pioneer Award by Analytics India Magazine at the MachineCon25 Marquee conference in Goa on June 21. This recognition celebrates the company’s innovation in GenAI-led Conversational Analytics, marking a transformative step in enterprise decision making enabling conversation with diverse enterprise interconnected data source for instant business analysis and visualization such as spend & savings, cash flow improvement, product pricing intelligence, customer buy pattern analysis and more. Based on custom IP developed in-house, Western Digital’s Conversational Analytics platform was initially launched in December 2024 for the company’s Procurement organization and is now being expanded across the enterprise to empower a broader range of employees with real-time access to actionable business insights — delivering an 85% faster time-to-insights.

Traditional reporting tools often require specialized knowledge, come with steep learning curves, and are hindered by siloed data and delayed reporting, especially for adhoc analysis. Western Digital’s new solution addresses these challenges by leveraging AI agents to deliver instant, visual responses to everyday business questions. From sales trends to supply chain performance, users can now simply ask a question and receive contextualized insights within seconds— providing business agility with a no-code alternative.

At the core of this platform is a network of intelligent agents that work collaboratively in real time. These AI agents interpret queries, retrieve relevant data, and generate actionable visualizations—turning traditional data analysis into a fluid, conversational experience. The result is a democratized data environment where insights are no longer locked behind technical barriers but are accessible to anyone within the enterprise. This innovation not only enhances operational efficiency but also lays the foundation for a more agile and responsive business culture one where strategic insight is always just a question away.

Mr. Sesh Tirumala, CIO of Western Digital

Mr. Sesh Tirumala, CIO of Western Digital said, “We believe data should work for everyone—turning insights into action, decisions into results, and challenges into opportunities. By making data intuitive and accessible, we empower every team to move faster, think smarter, and deliver experiences that truly matter.”

Mr. Bharat Belavadi, India Head of IT & Advanced Analytics

Mr. Bharat Belavadi, India Head of IT & Advanced Analytics also highlighted, “This AI platform delivers instant, business-aware insights—turning data into decisions 8x faster and turning complexity into clarity, all without a single line of code.”

Western Digital considers this innovation protectable intellectual property and now actively uses it innovation across multiple departments. It serves as a strong example for other global companies demonstrating how India led engineering can deliver global impact. Western Digital’s Conversational Analytics sets a new standard, where insights are instant, intelligent, and accessible to everyone.

