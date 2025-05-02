Western Digital rolls out hot summer deals on your favorite hard drives

- Advertisement -

Whether you’re a content creator saving your next big project, a photographer with terabytes of memories, or a professional with expanding data needs – reliable storage is non-negotiable. This summer, Western Digital brings you unbeatable offers on its best-selling portable hard drives, so you can upgrade your setup without stretching your budget.

Take control of your growing digital content this summer with Western Digital’s most trusted portable high-capacity, high-performance storage solutions. From the iconic My Passport series in sleek Black Avenger finish, to the premium My Passport Ultra available in both a striking 6TB Blue and a limited-edition 2TB Green 20th Anniversary Edition, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re backing up important work files or storing memories that matter, the Amazon Great Summer Sale and Flipkart Big Savings Days, running from 1st to 8th May, are the perfect opportunity to upgrade at exceptional prices.

WD My Passport Portable External Hard Drive

WD My Passport Hard Drive is a trusted, portable storage solution equipped with USB-C™ technology and a modern metal design. It is ready right out of the box and features a convenient, slim form factor that is easily transportable. Its password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption helps keep precious content safe and secure. The My Passport hard drives are available in a variety of different colors to suit any style. With up to 6TB* capacities now available for the WD My Passport hard drive line, adventurers can store more and effortlessly backup their digital memories with peace of mind.

Price: INR 14,899 for 6TB

Buying link: https://bit.ly/40y1Bm4 and https://bit.ly/4lY2KfG

My Passport Ultra – 20th Anniversary Edition

My Passport Ultra– 20th Anniversary Edition: Celebrate storage in style with this limited-edition green finish. The My Passport Ultra 2TB combines design and durability, perfect for collectors and professionals alike. With up to 5TB of space, built-in 256-bit AES hardware encryption, and automatic backup software, it’s perfect for professionals, creators, and travelers who need secure, on-the-go storage in a sleek metal design. With modern hardware encryption and WD Backup software, this drive is as powerful as it is unique. Exclusively available on Flipkart, this collector’s edition is a must-have for those who want their tech to stand out.

Price: INR 7,999 for 2TB

Buying link for Flipkart: https://bit.ly/4cViaNz

Price & Availability

Users can avail exciting offers on a wide selection of Western Digital My Passport, My Passport Ultra 6TB Blue Worldwide hard drives across both Amazon and Flipkart. The WD My Passport Ultra, 20th Anniversary Edition 2TB will be available only on Flipkart.

Here are the top deals to look out for:

Item Description Amazon Flipkart SRP WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive, Black Avenger ☑ ☑ INR 7,049/- 6TB Blue My Passport Ultra ☑ ☑ INR 15,949/- WD 6TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive, Black Avenger ☑ ☑ INR 14,899/- 2TB WD My Passport Ultra, 20th Anniversary Edition ☑ INR 7,999/- WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive, Black Avenger ☑ ☑ INR 10799/-

