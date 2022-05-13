Western Digital PC SN740 NVMe SSD unlocks the potential of data in Hybrid workplace, the need of today

- Advertisement -

Western Digital Corp has introduced the Western Digital PC SN740 NVMe SSD to help address the unique needs of the hybrid workforce and elevate the computing experience.

Western Digital is a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access, and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data.

Western Digital PC SN740 NVMe SSD possesses NVMe Technology which makes it compute faster with incredible PCIe Gen4 performance and sequential read speeds up to 5,150MB/s1 (1TB – 2TB2 models), 50 percent higher performance compared with the prior generation SN730 SSD. It has advanced security features: which help to improve data security with advanced security features including optional TCG Opal 2.01, TCG Pyrite 2.0 and ATA password.

Moreover, it is thin, Light and Low Power which helps to save on space with a single-sided M.2 2230 and multitask more on a single charge. The SN740 offers up to 45% more time between charges compared with SN730. It comes with a built-In Support which enables it to work with extra confidence and peace of mind as the downloadable Western Digital® SSD Dashboard helps monitor the drive’s health, available space, temperature and more.

It is equipped with advanced thermal management technology that helps maintain consistent performance, this reliable drive from a trusted brand comes backed by a 5-year limited warranty.

Featuring a DRAM-less architecture and leveraging Western Digital’s in-house SSD controller design, BiCS5 3D NAND, firmware development, and vertical integration, the new SN740 NVMe SSD underscores the company’s strengths in developing innovations that allow customers to unlock the potential of data.

Eric Spanneut, vice president, Client and Enterprise SSDs, Flash Business Unit, Western Digita

“Hybrid and remote work environments have become the ‘new normal’ for businesses over the past few years and have driven tremendous growth in PC shipments,” said Eric Spanneut, vice president, Client and Enterprise SSDs, Flash Business Unit, Western Digital. “As work habits and locations change, there is a tremendous opportunity to support our corporate and commercial PC OEMs with storage solutions that are thin and light, have advanced security features and pack more performance while preserving power efficiency.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.