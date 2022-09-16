Western Digital Kicks Off its New 6-Month Festive Competition ‘Share Your Memories’

- Advertisement - -

Western Digital kicks off its new six-month festive competition called “Share Your Memories”. Consumers buying select Western Digital offerings including SanDisk products, 128 GB and above, or any WD products, 2TB and above, will be eligible to participate in this exciting contest. Two winners will be selected every week, who will win vouchers worth Rs. 1,00,000 each that can be redeemed to buy LG Electronics consumer durable products from a physical marketplace. The process to participate couldn’t be easier.

After buying the products that are eligible under this contest, just scan the QR code given on the product package or log on to https://www.shareyourmemory.in/ and fill in the required details.

Then submit your entry by sharing your happy memory in about 30 to 200 words.

An independent jury will select two winners every week who will win vouchers worth Rs. 100,000 each. Every quarter one winner will be selected to win a 150g gold bar.

Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Sr Director, Marketing, India Middle East and TIA, Western Digital

Talking about the contest, Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director, Marketing, India, Middle East, and TIA, Western Digital, said, “A festival may not last long, but the memories that we create with friends and family during festivals last forever. With this exciting consumer contest, we want to help our consumers create happy and everlasting memories. Through the ‘Share Your Memories’ contest we are also creating an opportunity for our channel partners to grow sales during this festive season.”

All eligible products from SanDisk and WD will have a large sticker on them with a scratch code and details. This is designed to help create awareness about the contest so that consumers do not miss a chance to participate. This festive season, consumers can enjoy reliable storage solutions from Western Digital and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

